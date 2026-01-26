Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer

The UEFA Champions League heats up with a massive slate of fixtures that could define the knockout bracket. As the race for the top eight intensifies, it is a decisive week for Europe's elite.

With the stakes higher than ever, GOAL breaks down exactly how to watch and live stream every minute of the action of Paramount+ and CBS.

Champions League TV Schedule: January 2026 Matchday 8

Where to watch CBS Sports Golazo Today

CBS Sports Golazo is free to stream 24/7.

It plays host to a number of live games, as well as pre and post-match shows.

One popular show is Champions League Today, hosted by Kate Scott. The show, which features regular pundits Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher has become renowned for it's off-the-wall coverage of that day's UEFA Champions League action.

You can find other clips from the show, as well as other UEFA Champions League coverage such as replays of previous games, on Paramount+.

How to sign up for Paramount+ to watch the Champions League

Paramount+

Ready to watch the match? Follow these quick steps to get set up on Paramount+ before kick-off:

Click here to go to the Paramount+ sign-up page Select your subscription plan Note: We recommend the "Paramount+ with SHOWTIME" plan for ad-free viewing and access to your local live CBS station Create your account by entering your email, password, and payment details. Download the Paramount+ app on your preferred device (Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, Android, or Smart TV) Navigate to the "Sports" tab in the app menu and select "UEFA Champions League" to find the live feed for today's matches.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League with Spanish Language commentary

Spanish language commentary is available to those who prefer it on TUDN.

You can also stream Champions League soccer with Spanish language commentary on DAZN.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League worldwide

In the United States, the UEFA Champions League is exclusive to CBS. It is available to stream on Paramount+. Other games are available on local CBS affiliate channels.

Country Broadcaster Canada DAZN UK Amazon Prime Video / TNT Sports Australia Stan Sports India Sony MENA beIN Sports Africa SuperSport

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest UEFA Champions League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

UEFA Champions League tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Champions League tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

UEFA Champions League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official UEFA Champions League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.