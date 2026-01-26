Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
PSG Champions League 2025Getty Images
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream UEFA Champions League soccer

Full upcoming UEFA Champions League TV schedule: Dates, kick-off times and more

The UEFA Champions League heats up with a massive slate of fixtures that could define the knockout bracket. As the race for the top eight intensifies, it is a decisive week for Europe's elite.

With the stakes higher than ever, GOAL breaks down exactly how to watch and live stream every minute of the action of Paramount+ and CBS.

Champions League TV Schedule: January 2026 Matchday 8

Arsenal vs Kairat Almaty
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Paris Saint-Germain vs Newcastle United
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
SSC Napoli vs Chelsea
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Benfica vs Real Madrid
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Pafos FC vs Slavia Prague
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Athletic Bilbao vs Sporting CP
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Liverpool vs Qarabag FK
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Borussia Dortmund vs Inter
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Club Brugge vs Marseille
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
PSV Eindhoven vs Bayern Munich
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Union St.Gilloise vs Atalanta
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Bayer Leverkusen vs Villarreal
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Atletico Madrid vs Bodoe/Glimt
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Ajax vs Olympiacos
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Monaco vs Juventus
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
ViX
Barcelona vs FC Copenhagen
Paramount+

Watch live on

Paramount+
DAZN
Manchester City vs Galatasaray
Paramount+

Where to watch CBS Sports Golazo Today

CBS Sports Golazo is free to stream 24/7.

It plays host to a number of live games, as well as pre and post-match shows.

One popular show is Champions League Today, hosted by Kate Scott. The show, which features regular pundits Micah Richards, Thierry Henry and Jamie Carragher has become renowned for it's off-the-wall coverage of that day's UEFA Champions League action.

You can find other clips from the show, as well as other UEFA Champions League coverage such as replays of previous games, on Paramount+.

Watch the UEFA Champions League live on Paramount+Stream now

How to sign up for Paramount+ to watch the Champions League

paramount plus sports screenParamount+

Ready to watch the match? Follow these quick steps to get set up on Paramount+ before kick-off:

  1. Click here to go to the Paramount+ sign-up page
  2. Select your subscription plan
    • Note: We recommend the "Paramount+ with SHOWTIME" plan for ad-free viewing and access to your local live CBS station
  3. Create your account by entering your email, password, and payment details.
  4. Download the Paramount+ app on your preferred device (Roku, Apple TV, iPhone, Android, or Smart TV)
  5. Navigate to the "Sports" tab in the app menu and select "UEFA Champions League" to find the live feed for today's matches.

Where to watch UEFA Champions League with Spanish Language commentary

Spanish language commentary is available to those who prefer it on TUDN.

You can also stream Champions League soccer with Spanish language commentary on DAZN.

Watch Champions League soccer with DAZNSign up now 

Where to watch UEFA Champions League worldwide

In the United States, the UEFA Champions League is exclusive to CBS. It is available to stream on Paramount+. Other games are available on local CBS affiliate channels. 

CountryBroadcaster
CanadaDAZN
UKAmazon Prime Video / TNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sports
IndiaSony
MENAbeIN Sports
AfricaSuperSport

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest UEFA Champions League game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

READ MORE:The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

UEFA Champions League tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Champions League tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Europe. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Book Champions League tickets from €47Buy Now

UEFA Champions League kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official UEFA Champions League kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Champions League at FanaticsBuy now

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting