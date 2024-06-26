Few sports capture the imagination quite like soccer, and across the United States, the game has only grown in recent times. From homegrown action in Major League Soccer, awaiting a first full season with Lionel Messi among its ranks, to Premier League and UEFA Champions League drama across the bond, there's always something for fans to follow all year long.
But with so many leagues and tournaments to watch, keeping track of just where every match will be covered can sometimes feel difficult to comprehend. But fear not - here, GOAL has the guide you need to ensure you don't miss a minute of play.
June 25
|09:00 PM
|Chile vs. Argentina
|Copa América
|FS1, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
June 26
|12:00 PM
|Slovakia vs. Romania
|UEFA European Championship
|FS1, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|12:00 PM
|Ukraine vs. Belgium
|UEFA European Championship
|FOX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|03:00 PM
|Georgia vs. Portugal
|UEFA European Championship
|FOX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|03:00 PM
|Czech Republic vs. Turkey
|UEFA European Championship
|FS1, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|06:00 PM
|Ecuador vs. Jamaica
|Copa América
|FS1, UniMás, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|07:00 PM
|Detroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC
|USL Championship
|CBS Sports Network, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|07:30 PM
|Rhode Island FC vs. El Paso Locomotive
|USL Championship
|ESPN+
|09:00 PM
|Venezuela vs. Mexico
|Copa América
|FS1, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
June 27
|06:00 PM
|Panama vs. United States
|Copa América
|FOX, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream,, Sling Blue, ViX
|07:30 PM
|Valour FC vs. York United FC
|Canadian Premier League
|FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo
|08:00 PM
|Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves
|USL Cup
|ESPN+
|09:00 PM
|Uruguay vs. Bolivia
|Copa América
|FOX, UniMás, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|10:30 PM
|Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC
|Canadian Premier League
|FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo
June 28
|06:00 PM
|Colombia vs. Costa Rica
|Copa América
|FS1, UniMás, Universo, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
|07:00 PM
|Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC
|Canadian Premier League
|FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo
|07:30 PM
|New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC
|MLS
|MLS Season Pass
|07:30 PM
|Charleston Battery vs. North Carolina FC
|USL Championship
|CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+
Below, you can find the broadcast networks and streaming partners that you can catch the beautiful game on, along with the a guide to the subscriptions you can take out to give you the best chance of catching all the soccer action you want in 2024.
To help you not miss any action across the soccer season, we’ve put together this handy guide that will walk you through all the live stream soccer packages available in 2024…
|League
|Network
|American MLS
|Apple TV
|UEFA Champions League / Europa League / Conference League
|CBS Sports Network | Paramount+
|American National Women's Super League
|CBS Sports Network | Paramount+
|Copa Libertadores
|beIN Sports
|English Premier League
|NBC | Peacock
|Spanish La Liga
|ESPN | ESPN+
|Italian Serie A
|CBS Sports Network | Paramount+
|German Bundesliga
|ESPN | ESPN+