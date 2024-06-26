An all-you-need to know guide on the best streaming services and cable providers to watch live soccer in the US

Few sports capture the imagination quite like soccer, and across the United States, the game has only grown in recent times. From homegrown action in Major League Soccer, awaiting a first full season with Lionel Messi among its ranks, to Premier League and UEFA Champions League drama across the bond, there's always something for fans to follow all year long.

But with so many leagues and tournaments to watch, keeping track of just where every match will be covered can sometimes feel difficult to comprehend. But fear not - here, GOAL has the guide you need to ensure you don't miss a minute of play.

June 25

Kick-Off (ET) Fixture Division Streaming Service 09:00 PM Chile vs. Argentina Copa América FS1, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

June 26

June 27

Kick-Off (ET) Fixture Division Streaming Service 06:00 PM Panama vs. United States Copa América FOX, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream,, Sling Blue, ViX 07:30 PM Valour FC vs. York United FC Canadian Premier League FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo 08:00 PM Union Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves USL Cup ESPN+ 09:00 PM Uruguay vs. Bolivia Copa América FOX, UniMás, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX 10:30 PM Pacific FC vs. Vancouver FC Canadian Premier League FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo

June 28

Kick-Off (ET) Fixture Division Streaming Service 06:00 PM Colombia vs. Costa Rica Copa América FS1, UniMás, Universo, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX 07:00 PM Atlético Ottawa vs. Forge FC Canadian Premier League FOX Soccer Plus, Fubo 07:30 PM New York City FC vs. Orlando City SC MLS MLS Season Pass 07:30 PM Charleston Battery vs. North Carolina FC USL Championship CBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+

Below, you can find the broadcast networks and streaming partners that you can catch the beautiful game on, along with the a guide to the subscriptions you can take out to give you the best chance of catching all the soccer action you want in 2024.

To help you not miss any action across the soccer season, we’ve put together this handy guide that will walk you through all the live stream soccer packages available in 2024…