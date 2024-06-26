This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
watch soccer 2023-24Getty Images
Richard Greenwood

How to watch and live stream soccer in 2024

TV Guide & Streaming

An all-you-need to know guide on the best streaming services and cable providers to watch live soccer in the US

Cheapest choice

Paramount+

Paramount+ is the home of the UEFA Champions League, the NWSL and plenty more soccer action.

DVR capabilities: No

Simultaneous streams: 3

Free trial: 7 days

Monthly from

$5.99

Get Paramount+

Few sports capture the imagination quite like soccer, and across the United States, the game has only grown in recent times. From homegrown action in Major League Soccer, awaiting a first full season with Lionel Messi among its ranks, to Premier League and UEFA Champions League drama across the bond, there's always something for fans to follow all year long.

But with so many leagues and tournaments to watch, keeping track of just where every match will be covered can sometimes feel difficult to comprehend. But fear not - here, GOAL has the guide you need to ensure you don't miss a minute of play.

June 25

Kick-Off (ET)FixtureDivisionStreaming Service
09:00 PMChile vs. ArgentinaCopa AméricaFS1, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

June 26

Kick-Off (ET)FixtureDivisionStreaming Service
12:00 PMSlovakia vs. RomaniaUEFA European ChampionshipFS1, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
12:00 PMUkraine vs. BelgiumUEFA European ChampionshipFOX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
03:00 PMGeorgia vs. PortugalUEFA European ChampionshipFOX, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
03:00 PMCzech Republic vs. TurkeyUEFA European ChampionshipFS1, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
06:00 PMEcuador vs. JamaicaCopa AméricaFS1, UniMás, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
07:00 PMDetroit City FC vs. Birmingham Legion FCUSL ChampionshipCBS Sports Network, Fubo, DirecTV Stream
07:30 PMRhode Island FC vs. El Paso LocomotiveUSL ChampionshipESPN+
09:00 PMVenezuela vs. MexicoCopa AméricaFS1, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX

June 27

Kick-Off (ET)FixtureDivisionStreaming Service
06:00 PMPanama vs. United StatesCopa AméricaFOX, Univision, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream,, Sling Blue, ViX
07:30 PMValour FC vs. York United FCCanadian Premier LeagueFOX Soccer Plus, Fubo
08:00 PMUnion Omaha vs. Chattanooga Red WolvesUSL CupESPN+
09:00 PMUruguay vs. BoliviaCopa AméricaFOX, UniMás, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
10:30 PMPacific FC vs. Vancouver FCCanadian Premier LeagueFOX Soccer Plus, Fubo

June 28

Kick-Off (ET)FixtureDivisionStreaming Service
06:00 PMColombia vs. Costa RicaCopa AméricaFS1, UniMás, Universo, TUDN, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX
07:00 PMAtlético Ottawa vs. Forge FCCanadian Premier LeagueFOX Soccer Plus, Fubo
07:30 PMNew York City FC vs. Orlando City SCMLSMLS Season Pass
07:30 PMCharleston Battery vs. North Carolina FCUSL ChampionshipCBS Sports Golazo Network, Paramount+

Below, you can find the broadcast networks and streaming partners that you can catch the beautiful game on, along with the a guide to the subscriptions you can take out to give you the best chance of catching all the soccer action you want in 2024.

To help you not miss any action across the soccer season, we’ve put together this handy guide that will walk you through all the live stream soccer packages available in 2024…

LeagueNetwork
American MLSApple TV
UEFA Champions League / Europa League / Conference LeagueCBS Sports Network | Paramount+
American National Women's Super LeagueCBS Sports Network | Paramount+
Copa LibertadoresbeIN Sports
English Premier LeagueNBC | Peacock
Spanish La LigaESPN | ESPN+
Italian Serie ACBS Sports Network | Paramount+
German BundesligaESPN | ESPN+