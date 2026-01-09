Where to watch and live stream Liga MX soccer

Mexico's Liga MX is one of the most popular sporting competitions in the United States.

Renowned for its passion, rivalries and cultural connection with its supporters, Liga MX is without question one of the most entertaining competitions in all of soccer.

For fans in the USA wanting to watch the latest Liga MX games, GOAL gives you everything you need to know.

Upcoming Liga MX TV schedule

Where to watch Liga MX for free

The best streaming service to keep up with the latest action from Liga MX is DirecTV, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

DirecTV packages include all the channels you need like Univision, UniMas, TUDN and FOX Deportes.

What is Vix? (And why you need it for Liga MX)

Many Liga MX games shown in the United States air live on TelevisaUnivision's dedicated streaming service ViX.

First, it is important to understand that ViX is split into two tiers, and knowing the difference will ensure you never miss a moment of Liga MX action.

ViX (Free Tier) : This is the free, ad-supported version of the serve. While it offers a massive library of movies and show, its live sports offering is limited. You may find occasional Liga MX matches here, but it generally does not include the high-profile exclusive games.

: This is the free, ad-supported version of the serve. While it offers a massive library of movies and show, its live sports offering is limited. You may find occasional Liga MX matches here, but it generally does include the high-profile exclusive games. ViX Premium (Formerly ViX+): This is the paid subscription tier. Most Liga MX matches listed as "ViX" in schedule are actually exclusive to ViX Premium. If a game is not airing on linear TV channels like TUDN or Univision, it is almost certainly a ViX Premium exclusive.

How to watch ViX on Sling TV

If you prefer to keep your streaming subscriptions in one place, you do not need to create a separate account directly with ViX. ViX Premium is available as an integrated add-on via Sling TV.

Sling TV users can add ViX Premium package to their existing subscription for a monthly fee. This allows you to access exclusive Liga MX matches directly through the Sling app interface, saving you the hassle of switching between different apps to find the game.

Where to watch Liga MX with Spanish commentary

Most channels mentioned in the section above broadcast Mexican soccer games with Spanish commentary.

DirecTV also offers a Spanish genre pack / add-on giving you everything you need to catch all Liga MX action.

Where to watch Liga MX worldwide

Check out the table below to find out where you can watch the latest Liga MX games in your country.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada OneSoccer Brazil SportyNet Brasil LATAM Claro Sports / ESPN MENA beIN Sports

If you are out of the country and would like to watch an upcoming Liga MX game on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network.

The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025

Where to buy Liga MX tickets

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Liga MX tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Mexico. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Where to buy Liga MX kits

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Liga MX kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com - your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.