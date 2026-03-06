Spain's LALIGA is one of the most competitive competitions in the world of soccer.

Home to giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona, teams from Spain are regular winners of European soccer's top prizes. In the post Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era, new LALIGA stars in the form of Lamine Yamal,Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe are now emerging.

Soccer fans in the USA can find all they need to know on how to watch LALIGA right here on GOAL.

Upcoming LALIGA TV schedule

Live TV provider for LALIGA in the USA

La Liga remains one of the most accessible top-tier European leagues for American viewers due to ESPN's comprehensive "every-match" coverage model. Whether you are following the title race between Real Madrid and Barcelona or tracking mid-table battles, the platform provides high-definition streams with both English and Spanish commentary for every fixture. The 2025–26 season is particularly notable for its increased presence on ABC, bringing the atmosphere of stadiums like the Santiago Bernabéu and Camp Nou to free-to-air television for select weekend "Matinee" games. This dual-access approach, combining deep-dive streaming with broad network exposure, ensures that Spanish soccer maintains its status as a cornerstone of the US soccer media landscape.

Where to watch LALIGA with Spanish commentary

ESPN have you covered if you want to watch LALIGA action with Spanish commentary.

Famous names in the world of journalism like Sid Lowe and Graham Hunter are part of the team at ESPN Deportes, where you can find every single LALIGA game live.

Where to watch Spanish LALIGA teams in the UEFA Champions League

Here in the United States, rights to the Spanish LALIGA are exclusive to CBS, which means coverage of the competition is available to stream live on Paramount+.

Where to watch LALIGA worldwide

In the United States, coverage of LALIGA is available on ESPN. If you're outside of the USA, you can find LALIGA broadcast information in the table below.

Country Broadcaster Canada TSN/RDS Mexico Sky Sports / Canal 5 India FanCode UK Premier Sports / Disney+ Spain GOL / Movistar / DAZN MENA beIN Sports

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest LALIGA game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

