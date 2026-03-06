Goal.com
Neil Bennett

Where to watch and live stream German Bundesliga soccer March 2026

An everything-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch German Bundesliga soccer online and on US TV

The German Bundesliga is one of the most prestigious leagues in European soccer. Home to giants of the game including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga is known for its high intensity, world-class talents and its mix between a rich history and modern excellence. GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the German Bundesliga this season.

Upcoming German Bundesliga TV schedule

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Moenchengladbach
ESPN Select
FC Heidenheim vs Hoffenheim
ESPN Select
RB Leipzig vs Augsburg
ESPN Select
Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV
ESPN Select
Mainz 05 vs VfB Stuttgart
ESPN Select
Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
ESPN Select
FC Koeln vs Borussia Dortmund
ESPN Select
St. Pauli vs Eintracht Frankfurt
ESPN Select
Union Berlin vs Werder Bremen
ESPN Select

Bundesliga TV Channels & Streaming Plans

ESPN Linear ChannelFind Out More
ESPN Select$12.99/mo
ESPN Unlimited$29.99/mo
Disney Bundle Unlimited Trio$35.99/mo
Fubo Pro (and above)from $73.99/mo
DirecTV Choice (and above)from $108.99/mo

The Bundesliga is renowned for having the highest average attendance in the world and an attacking style of play that consistently leads Europe in goals per game. For American fans, the league has become particularly significant as a primary developmental home for U.S. Men's National Team stars, providing a clear window into the talent pool ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. ESPN’s coverage is industry-leading, featuring the "Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz" (a whip-around show for Saturday morning matches) and in-depth tactical analysis on ESPN FC. Most matches kick off between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM ET on Saturdays and Sundays, making it the premier destination for weekend morning soccer in the United States.

Where to watch German Bundesliga for free

ESPN's linear channels regularly show Bundesliga games and are available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials. Fubo offers a free five day trial. Their packages include ESPN channels as well as everything available on ESPN Unlimited.

Unfortunately, ESPN's official streaming service  does not offer a free trial.

Stream ESPN & ESPN Unlimited on Fubo todayStart free trial

Where to watch Bundesliga soccer with German commentary

The ESPN streaming service offers a select number of games with German as a second language option.

You can also watch official Bundesliga coverage from Sky DE and DAZN through a VPN set to Germany.

Stream Bundesliga soccer on ESPN todaySign up now

Where to watch Bundesliga worldwide

The German Bundesliga is available to watch all over the world. To find upcoming games in your region, check out the table below.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
CanadaDAZN
GermanySky DE / DAZN
UK & IrelandSky Sports
Australia / Asia PacificbeIN Sports
MENAShahid
LATAM (select markets)OneFootball

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the next Bundesliga soccer game on your chosen streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Stream live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPNSign Up

Where to buy Bundesliga soccer tickets?

For fans seeking tickets to sold-out games or specific fixtures, StubHub offers a reliable resale platform. StubHub provides a wide selection of Bundesliga soccer tickets for all price points, ensuring fans can find seats for matches across Germany. All tickets on StubHub are backed by a 100% guarantee, offering peace of mind for buyers.

Bundesliga soccer tickets from €23Book tickets

Where to buy Bundesliga soccer kits?

For fans looking to show their support in style, Fanatics offers an extensive range of official Bundesliga soccer kits. Shop authentic home, away, and third shirts from your favourite club, all available directly from Fanatics.com -  your trusted source for genuine football merchandise.

Shop Bundesliga jerseys at FanaticsBuy now

Frequently asked questions

Bayern Munich are the most decorated team in the history of Bundesliga with 32 top-flight titles to their name. Their most recent title came in the 2022-23 season, which was their 11th straight league title.

There are 18 teams in the current format of the Bundesliga. Bundesliga, as we know it today, was formed in 1962 with the 1963-64 season being the first-ever season. It began with 16 teams, but was expanded to 18 teams ahead of the 1965-66 season.

Karl-Heinz 'Charly' Korbel, with 602 appearances to his name, holds the record for making the most appearances in Bundesliga history. The defender achieved this feat with just one club: Eintracht Frankfurt.

Gerd Muller, inarguably the greatest German forward of all-time, is Bundesliga's all-time leading goalscorer with 365 goals to his name in 427 appearances. All his goals came in a Bayern Munich jersey.

Bayern Munich legend Thomas Muller has registered the most assists in Bundesliga history, with 207 and counting.

Former German defender Klaus Fitchel is the oldest player ever to play in the Bundesliga. Fitchel was aged 43 years and 184 days when he played for Schalke on the final matchday of the 1987-88 campaign.

Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko, at 16 years and one day, became the youngest player in Bundesliga history to play in the league, when he came on for Erling Haaland in the 2020-21 season in a game against Hertha Berlin.

Robert Lewandowski, Marco Reus, Ilkay Gundogan, Stefan Effenberg, Toni Kroos, Gerd Muller, Franz Beckenbauer, Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, and Arjen Robben are some of the most famous players to have played in the Bundesliga.

Xabi Alonso, Pep Guardiola, Carlo Ancelotti, Jurgen Klopp, Julian Nagelsmann, Jupp Heynckes, Ralf Rangnick, Thomas Tuchel, Otto Rehhagel, Matthias Sammer, and Giovanni Trapattoni are some of the most famous managers to have managed a Bundesliga club.

Borussia Dortmund's electrifying stadium Signal Iduna Park is the biggest stadium in the Bundesliga with a capacity of 81.365.

Harry Kane's €95 million move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in 2023 is Bundesliga's most expensive transfer of all-time.

