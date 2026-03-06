Where to watch and live stream German Bundesliga soccer March 2026

The German Bundesliga is one of the most prestigious leagues in European soccer. Home to giants of the game including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga is known for its high intensity, world-class talents and its mix between a rich history and modern excellence. GOAL tells you everything you need to know about how to watch the German Bundesliga this season.

The Bundesliga is renowned for having the highest average attendance in the world and an attacking style of play that consistently leads Europe in goals per game. For American fans, the league has become particularly significant as a primary developmental home for U.S. Men's National Team stars, providing a clear window into the talent pool ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. ESPN’s coverage is industry-leading, featuring the "Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz" (a whip-around show for Saturday morning matches) and in-depth tactical analysis on ESPN FC. Most matches kick off between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM ET on Saturdays and Sundays, making it the premier destination for weekend morning soccer in the United States.

Where to watch German Bundesliga for free

ESPN's linear channels regularly show Bundesliga games and are available on streaming services that offer new customers free trials. Fubo offers a free five day trial. Their packages include ESPN channels as well as everything available on ESPN Unlimited.

Unfortunately, ESPN's official streaming service does not offer a free trial.

Where to watch Bundesliga soccer with German commentary

The ESPN streaming service offers a select number of games with German as a second language option.

You can also watch official Bundesliga coverage from Sky DE and DAZN through a VPN set to Germany.

Where to watch Bundesliga worldwide

The German Bundesliga is available to watch all over the world. To find upcoming games in your region, check out the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Canada DAZN Germany Sky DE / DAZN UK & Ireland Sky Sports Australia / Asia Pacific beIN Sports MENA Shahid LATAM (select markets) OneFootball

If you are out of the country and would like to watch the next Bundesliga soccer game on your chosen streaming service, you can bypass geo-restrictions using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Where to buy Bundesliga soccer tickets?

Where to buy Bundesliga soccer kits?

