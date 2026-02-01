Where to watch and live stream NWSL soccer

The NWSL is the highest level sports competitions in the United States and one of the most competitive soccer leagues in the world.

Elite talent from the USWNT regularly showcase their talent in the NWSL, which culminates each year with a dramatic playoff race to see who will be crowned champion.

The expansion to 16 teams necessitates a balanced 30-match regular season for each club thanks to the additions of the Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC, totaling 240 matches before the postseason. The league's newly expanded schedule is set to be punctuated by several landmark events and international windows.

Upcoming NWSL TV schedule

Where to watch NWSL soccer for free

NWSL games are broadcast on streaming services that offer free trials. This means that if you're a new customer to Fubo and Paramount+, who both offer free seven day trials of their service, you may be able to watch the next NWSL live game for free.

NWSL Games by Broadcast partner

Partner Total Annual Matches Primary Channels/Platforms Priority Content Windows CBS Sports 38 CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ NWSL Championship, 1 Semifinal, 1 Quarterfinal, Primetime Linear Matches ESPN / ABC 36 ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App All 8 Decision Day Matches, 1 Semifinal, 2 Quarterfinals, Match of the Week Series Victory+ 57 Victory+ Streaming App Sunday Night Showcase, 32 Regular Season Matches Scripps Sports 50 ION Saturday Night Doubleheaders and Tripleheaders Prime Video 27 Prime Video (Amazon) Friday Night Match of the Week, Challenge Cup, 1 Quarterfinal NWSL+ 40 NWSL+ (Owned-and-Operated) Select Regular Season Matches and On-Demand Content

Where to watch NWSL with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes will show 10 live games with Spanish commentary throughout this current season.

The channel is available via the official ESPN app, or through other streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch NWSL worldwide

Streaming rights for the NWSL are split across a number of different streaming platforms here in the United States.

For more information of where to watch and stream NWSL action from around the world, check the table below.

Country / Region Broadcaster Australia Optus Sports UK TNT Sports Mexico ESPN South America ESPN Nordics Disney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest NWSL game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

