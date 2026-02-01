Goal.com
Neil Bennett and Tyrell Feaster

Where to watch and live stream NWSL soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every NWSL game broadcast live throughout the season

The NWSL is the highest level sports competitions in the United States and one of the most competitive soccer leagues in the world.

Elite talent from the USWNT regularly showcase their talent in the NWSL, which culminates each year with a dramatic playoff race to see who will be crowned champion.

The expansion to 16 teams necessitates a balanced 30-match regular season for each club thanks to the additions of the Boston Legacy FC and Denver Summit FC, totaling 240 matches before the postseason. The league's newly expanded schedule is set to be punctuated by several landmark events and international windows.

Soccer fans looking for information on how to watch the next NWSL game live can find everything they need to know right here on GOAL.

Upcoming NWSL TV schedule

Where to watch NWSL soccer for free

NWSL games are broadcast on streaming services that offer free trials. This means that if you're a new customer to Fubo and Paramount+, who both offer free seven day trials of their service, you may be able to watch the next NWSL live game for free.

NWSL Games by Broadcast partner

PartnerTotal Annual MatchesPrimary Channels/PlatformsPriority Content Windows
CBS Sports38CBS, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+NWSL Championship, 1 Semifinal, 1 Quarterfinal, Primetime Linear Matches
ESPN / ABC36ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN AppAll 8 Decision Day Matches, 1 Semifinal, 2 Quarterfinals, Match of the Week Series
Victory+57Victory+ Streaming AppSunday Night Showcase, 32 Regular Season Matches
Scripps Sports50IONSaturday Night Doubleheaders and Tripleheaders
Prime Video27Prime Video (Amazon)Friday Night Match of the Week, Challenge Cup, 1 Quarterfinal
NWSL+40NWSL+ (Owned-and-Operated)Select Regular Season Matches and On-Demand Content

Where to watch NWSL with Spanish commentary

ESPN Deportes will show 10 live games with Spanish commentary throughout this current season.

The channel is available via the official ESPN app, or through other streaming services including Fubo and DirecTV.

Where to watch NWSL worldwide

Streaming rights for the NWSL are split across a number of different streaming platforms here in the United States. 

For more information of where to watch and stream NWSL action from around the world, check the table below.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
AustraliaOptus Sports
UKTNT Sports
MexicoESPN
South AmericaESPN
NordicsDisney+

If you're abroad and wanting to watch the latest NWSL game, you do so by accessing streaming services ordinarily geo-blocked to a specific location by using a Virtual Private Network.

