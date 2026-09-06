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Thun

Thun Overview

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September 2026
Super League
Sion badge
Sion
SIO
3
Thun badge
Thun
THU
2
FT
Super League
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Thun
THU
Grasshopper badge
Grasshopper
GRA
Super League
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Thun
THU
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Servette
SER
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Standings

Super League crestSuper League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
5Basel crestBasel73131212010
L
L
D
W
W
6Luzern crestLuzern72321013-39
D
W
D
W
D
7Thun crestThun62131117-67
L
D
W
L
L
8FC Zuerich crestFC Zuerich72141118-77
D
L
W
L
L
9FC Vaduz crestFC Vaduz72051617-16
W
L
W
L
L
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Apuestas destacadas

Real Madrid vs Inter Milan Pronóstico y Apuestas Champions League | 08/09/26
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