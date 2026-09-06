Thun Overview

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Oldham owner Frank Rothwell is hoping to avoid crossing paths with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney again, with Wrexham sent promotion support.
The League Two game against Salford City was abandoned in the 79th minute due to a furious protest on the field at Boundary Park
The Premier League's top sides are set to enter the competition at the third-round stage, with Manchester City gunning for a fifth consecutive title
The defender came through the academy alongside Marcus Rashford and was named on the NXGN list in 2016, but most recently was playing in League Two
Goal takes a look at how much the former Red Devil and England star earns, his sponsorship deals, charity work and overall net worth