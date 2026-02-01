Goal.com
  1. Napoli vs Roma Predictions
    SSC Napoli vs Roma

    Napoli vs Roma predictions: Derby del Sole delivers a draw

  2. Arsenal vs Wigan Predictions
    Arsenal vs Wigan

    Arsenal vs Wigan predictions: Gulf in class expected to show

  3. Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
    Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

    Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad predictions: Hosts to win to nil

  4. Liverpool vs Brighton Predictions
    Liverpool vs Brighton

    Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Three cup tips as the Reds progress

Betting Analysis and Trends

  1. How to bet on Forest
    Nottingham Forest

    How to bet on Forest after Dyche dismissal

  2. How to bet on Marseille following Roberto De Zerbi's departure
    Marseille vs Strasbourg

    How to bet on Marseille following Roberto De Zerbi's departure

  3. The upcoming fixtures create value bet in the La Liga outright odds
    LaLiga

    The upcoming fixtures create value bet in the La Liga outright odds

  4. Manchester City’s historic Anfield win unlocks three value bets
    Manchester City

    Manchester City’s historic Anfield win unlocks three value bets

  1. Inter vs Juventus

    Inter Milan vs Juventus predictions: The leaders seek revenge

  2. Manchester City vs Salford City

    Manchester City vs Salford City predictions: Easy passage to Round 5

  3. Borussia Dortmund vs Mainz 05

    Bets of the week predictions

  4. Rennes vs Paris Saint-Germain

    Rennes vs PSG predictions: Denting the hosts’ European hopes

  5. Brentford vs Arsenal

    Brentford vs Arsenal predictions: Bees to sting Arteta’s men

  13. Sunderland vs Liverpool

    Sunderland vs Liverpool predictions: Unbeaten home record at stake

  14. Manchester City vs Fulham

    Manchester City vs Fulham predictions: City extend historic H2H run

  15. Premier League

    Premier League predictions Matchday 26

  24. Champions League

    Betting on UCL playoff rematches: The trends for repeat encounters

  25. Atletico Madrid

    How to bet on big January spenders Atletico Madrid

  26. West Ham vs Manchester United

    West Ham vs Manchester United predictions: In-form Red Devils march on

  27. Everton vs Bournemouth

    Everton vs Bournemouth predictions: Cherrie’s early lead streak

  28. Tottenham vs Newcastle United

    Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United predictions: Winless runs go on

  30. Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille

    PSG vs Marseille predictions: Maintaining unbeaten record

