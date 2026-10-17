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Kidderminster Harriers Overview
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Standings
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National League
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|9
|Hornchurch
|13
|7
|0
|6
|15
|19
|-4
|21
|10
|FC Halifax Town
|13
|6
|2
|5
|22
|15
|7
|20
|11
|Kidderminster Harriers
|13
|5
|5
|3
|15
|12
|3
|20
|12
|Aldershot Town
|13
|5
|3
|5
|18
|16
|2
|18
|13
|Sutton United
|13
|5
|3
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|18