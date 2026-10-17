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Kidderminster Harriers

Kidderminster Harriers Overview

Romelu Lukaku Belgium 2026

Advierten a Bélgica de que tendrá «serios problemas» cuando Lukaku se retire

Bélgica ha recibido la advertencia de que estará en «graves problemas» cuando llegue el día en que Romelu Lukaku se retire. Philippe Albert ha asegurado a GOAL que el delantero de récord es «uno de los mejores delanteros de la historia». Sus cifras goleadoras y su envidiable colección de grandes títulos respaldan esa valoración, y la actual estrella del Fenerbahce tiene argumentos de peso para responder a sus críticos.

R. LukakuBelgium
Cole Palmer Eden Hazard Gianfranco Zola Chelsea 2026

¿Alcanzará Palmer el nivel de Zola y Hazard? La estrella del Chelsea vuelve a estar «feliz»

Cole Palmer ha recuperado la chispa en el Chelsea. La leyenda del club Gus Poyet explicó a GOAL por qué la estrella de Stamford Bridge, que vuelve a ser «feliz», puede alcanzar las mismas cotas que Gianfranco Zola y Eden Hazard. Tras su llegada al oeste de Londres, Palmer parecía destinado a seguir ese camino, pero atravesó una difícil temporada 2025-26 que dio pie a rumores sobre su salida.

C. PalmerPremier League
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October 2026
FA Cup Qualification
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Kidderminster Harriers
KID
2
Solihull Moors badge
Solihull Moors
SOL
1
FT
National League
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KID
Worthing badge
Worthing
WOR
DAZN
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Standings

National League crestNational League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
9Hornchurch crestHornchurch137061519-421
W
L
W
L
W
10FC Halifax Town crestFC Halifax Town136252215720
W
W
D
L
D
11Kidderminster Harriers crestKidderminster Harriers135531512320
D
D
L
L
D
12Aldershot Town crestAldershot Town135351816218
L
L
L
W
L
13Sutton United crestSutton United135351418-418
L
D
L
D
D
More

Scommesse in primo piano

Pronostici Juventus - Rennes: i padroni di casa estendono il loro record europeo
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