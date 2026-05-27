Leicester City icon Kasper Schmeichel announces retirement after devastating injury diagnosis

The extent of the injury is far worse than initially feared when Schmeichel first stepped away from the Denmark national team setup in March. An awkward landing during a February match against Stuttgart proved to be the final blow. The goalkeeper revealed that the joint has suffered catastrophic failure, involving torn ligaments and tendons that would require a recovery period far too long for a player approaching his 40s.

Schmeichel admitted: "It has been a long process. When I landed on it in February, I could feel it was completely wrong. I’ve traveled around and got some assessments. The message was that not much could be done, and the conversation instead turned to what kind of life I want to live afterwards. Will I be able to lift my children? Will I be able to go out and have an active life? The dream was to come back, but the assessment was that it would be very difficult to perform at a certain level."



