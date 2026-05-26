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Rangers launch transfer bid to sign Wrexham's top scorer in what would be major blow to Championship side
Gers pursue former forward
According to talkSPORT, Rangers have formalised their interest in Wrexham forward Windass ahead of the summer transfer window. The pursuit marks the third time the Glasgow outfit have attempted to re-sign Windass, who previously made 73 appearances for the club between 2016 and 2018. Rangers manager Danny Rohl is spearheading the recruitment drive, having previously supervised Windass at Sheffield Wednesday, where the prolific attacker netted 50 goals under his stewardship.
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Windass dampens transfer speculation
Despite mounting interest from Scotland, the newly crowned Wrexham Player of the Season has publicly expressed his commitment to the Hollywood-backed project at the Racecourse Ground. Addressing his long-term future earlier this month, Windass told talkSPORT: "Yeah, I signed a three-year deal in the summer. I feel like I had a really good year this year, and yeah, hopefully next year we can go one better."
Red Dragons hold leverage
Wrexham rejected a formal mid-season approach from Rangers in January and remain determined to shield their prize asset from outside suitors. Windass enjoyed a historic individual campaign, providing five assists alongside a club-record 16 Championship goals across 41 league appearances. Because the forward remains contracted until 2028, the Red Dragons possess immense financial leverage, while transfer expert Ben Jacobs reports that formal club-to-club negotiations are yet to officially commence.
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Ibrox chiefs plot overhaul
Rangers are planning a comprehensive attacking reshape after a disappointing third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership behind rivals Celtic and Hearts. While the continuous pursuit of Windass intensifies, the Gers are simultaneously locked in advanced negotiations to secure Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland. Meanwhile, Wrexham ownership will likely resist any cut-price offers as they prepare a squad capable of bridging the narrow gap to the Championship play-offs next term.