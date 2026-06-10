Sunderland 'til he dies! A third-tier player embodies a European cup miracle

The 31-year-old is right. Next term will be O'Nien's ninth at AFC Sunderland, and he is set to feature in the Europa League with the Black Cats. That alone reads like a modern-day fairy tale.

Sunderland in Europe—an event that had not occurred for 53 years—looks like a modern fairytale. Having begun the campaign as a well-funded promoted side, the Black Cats climbed as high as seventh spot thanks to a dramatic 2-1 home win over Chelsea on the final day of the Premier League season. O'Nien was central to that success.

The defender provided the assist for the second goal to make it 2-0, his first in the top flight after a handful of appearances at this level. Although O'Nien has been at Sunderland since 2018, back then the club was still in the third tier and he was far from a star performer.