Where to watch Portsmouth today? Live stream & TV channel for upcoming games

Portsmouth August TV schedule

The landscape for EFL Championship broadcasting in the UK continues across Sky Sports platforms. Under the domestic broadcast deal, Sky Sports features over 1,000 live EFL matches each season. For the 2026/27 campaign, Pompey fans can watch Portsmouth across Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports+ gives supporters access to every live non-3pm weekend kick-off, mid-week fixture, and bank holiday clash. Meanwhile, marquee weekend matches are broadcast in regular slots across Friday nights, Saturday lunchtimes (12:30 PM), and Sunday afternoons.

Read more: Watch and live stream EFL Championship football

Best Sky Sports Deals for Championship Football

Below you can find a quick snapshot of Sky Sports subscriptions here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Portsmouth matches today?

Depending on scheduling and selection, UK fans can stream live Pompey matches via:

Sky Go: Free for existing Sky Sports subscribers to stream live on mobile, tablet, or desktop devices.

NOW App: For NOW Sports Day or Month Membership holders on Smart TVs, streaming sticks, and mobile.

Sky Sports App: Features integrated Sky Sports+ live streams for active Sky Sports TV customers.

Portsmouth TV: Official club streaming service offering live match video for international fans (and select non-3pm weekend/midweek fixtures domestically where permitted).

Where can I watch Portsmouth in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

Carabao Cup (EFL Cup): Every single match of the Carabao Cup is broadcast live across Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ .

FA Cup:TNT Sports (available via discovery+ ) is the primary broadcaster, sharing free-to-air coverage for select marquee matches per round with the BBC (BBC iPlayer) and ITV (ITVX).

How do I listen to Portsmouth games on the radio?

To listen to live audio commentary without geo-blocking restrictions, international and UK fans can tune in via the club's official streaming platform, Pompey+, or through the official Portsmouth FC App.

For local commentary across the South Coast, BBC Radio Norfolk provides live match coverage, while national radio broadcasts are split between BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

Where can I watch Portsmouth highlights?

If you missed the live action from Fratton Park or on the road, catching up on Pompey is straightforward across multiple platforms: