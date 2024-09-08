New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 1: How to Watch, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch New Orleans Saints versus Carolina Panthers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a dismal 2-15 season and another complete coaching overhaul, the Carolina Panthers are entering 2024 with fresh optimism. New head coach Dave Canales is tasked with guiding second-year quarterback Bryce Young and helping shift the team from bottom-dweller to at least a competitive force.

Under the guidance of new general manager Dan Morgan, the Panthers have made significant roster changes to distance themselves from last year's woes and reshape the team for a better future.

On the other hand, the New Orleans Saints, who finished a respectable 9-8, are coming off their third consecutive season without a playoff appearance. To address this, head coach Dennis Allen has hired Klint Kubiak as the new offensive coordinator. The aim is to extract more from quarterback Derek Carr, running back Alvin Kamara, wide receiver Chris Olave, and other key players.

Allen is acutely aware that failing to secure a playoff spot this season could very well lead to his dismissal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers NFL game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Saints will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 8, at 1:00 pm ET or 10:00 am PT, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Los Angeles. That translates to 6:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

Date Sunday, September 8, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT/ 6:00 pm BST Venue Caesars Superdome Location New Orleans, Los Angeles

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: DAZN

All NFL games throughout the 2024 regular season and playoffs, including the Super Bowl, are available globally on DAZN, with the exception of the United States and China.

DAZN is the exclusive provider of NFL Game Pass International, offering coverage of every regular-season game and playoff match-up—totaling 335 games each season. Each game can be streamed live* or viewed on demand.

NFL GPI can be accessed via the DAZN app, either as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to an existing DAZN package for customers around the world**, except in the United States and China.

Note:- * In the UK, up to two Sunday games per week will be shown on a 24-hour delay on DAZN, with those games exclusively live on Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event.

** Canadian viewers can access all NFL content through their standard DAZN subscription.

For a limited time, you can pick up an NFL Game Pass on DAZN for heavily discounted prices and soak up all the postseason action. Pricing differs depending on the country. You can check here.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers team news & key players

New Orleans Saints team news

QB Derek Carr threw for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions last season, completing passes at a 68.4% clip. Contrary to some criticism, his performance wasn't as poor as perceived.

Alvin Kamara struggled to match his usual production last season. The running back rushed 180 times in 13 games for just 694 yards, marking the lowest rushing total of his career. Concerns about his decline and a recent contract dispute have cast a shadow over his future with the Saints.

However, with the hiring of Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, there is potential for change. Kubiak is expected to implement a scheme that revitalizes Kamara's performance. Meanwhile, Chris Olave continues to emerge as a promising talent, and Rashid Shaheed is a reliable target in the passing game.

Saints injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries N. Sewell Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically unable to perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Hudson Tight end Questionable Undisclosed K. Miller Running back Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Kpassagnon Defensive end Physically unable to perform Achilles T. Jeffcoat Defensive end Questionable Elbow A. Perry Wide receiver Questionable Hand J. Jackson Wide receiver Hand

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers are poised to make progress in the 2024-25 season, bolstered by quarterback Bryce Young, who now has a seasoned mentor in head coach Dave Canales.

The Panthers have upgraded their offensive roster significantly. New additions include wide receiver Diontae Johnson and draft picks like WR Xavier Legette and RB Jonathan Brooks. Alongside established players such as WR Adam Thielen and RB Chuba Hubbard, the offense looks promising.

The team has also invested in improving protection for Young, bringing in guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis. With tackles Taylor Moton and Ikem Ekwonu already in place, this revamped line aims to offer much-needed support.

On defense, Carolina has made significant upgrades by signing a number of new players, including defensive ends/outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, as well as K’Lavon Chaisson. They also brought in linebacker Josey Jewell and defensive backs Dane Jackson, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott. The departure of Frankie Luvu and Donte Jackson has weakened both the linebacking corps and the secondar. The defense will need to adapt to these changes and the absence of Jackson, who was traded to Pittsburgh as part of the deal for Johnson.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically unable to perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee D. Davis Wide receiver Questionable Thigh Y. Nijman Tackle Questionable Lower Leg B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee S. Sullivan Tight end Questionable Quadriceps T. Tremble Tight end Out Hamstring C. Sims Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot I. Thomas Tight end Injured Reserve Calf J. Crumedy Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. DiRenzo Guard Questionable Undisclosed D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide receiver Injured Reserve Hip C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle J. Aho Defensive lineman Questionable Undisclosed R. Williams Defensive end Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Wright Wide receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed

