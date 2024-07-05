NFL 2024 AFC South Analysis, Preview & Predictions: Who will win rising division?

The AFC South is rife with intrigue as the NFL season approaches in 2024. How do the Colts, Jaguars, Texans, and Titans stack up against each other?

The AFC South is poised to erupt like a football volcano in the 2024 NFL season. Each of the four teams in this division boasts a unique mix of seasoned talent and budding potential. It's shaping up to be one of the most fiercely competitive divisions in the sport this season.

The Houston Texans emerged as a new powerhouse in the AFC South but the Jags and Colts could test them this season.

Last year's division race was wild in every sense of the word, as a late-season capitulation from the Jags coupled with a clutch Week 18 Houston' win in Indianapolis earned the Texans a division title win in the 2023-24 season behind a rookie quarterback.

C.J. Stroud and Co. return for the Ohio State product's sophomore season in which the Texans find themselves a division favorite in the AFC South. However, we expect another competitive battle for the title this season.

Will the Texans defend their crown behind another great performance from C.J. Stroud? Can the Jaguars reclaim the top spot with a healthy season from Trevor Lawrence? Will a healthy Anthony Richardson steer the Colts to their first title since 2014, or will Tennessee surprise us all? GOAL tries to predict the AFC South standings for the upcoming 2024 season...