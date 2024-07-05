NFL 2024 NFC South Analysis, Preview & Predictions: Can new-look Falcons topple Buccaneers or will either Saints or Panthers pull off an upset?

The NFC South has been the most winnable division in the NFL in the last couple of seasons, despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking home the division crown in the previous three years.
In 2022, the Buccaneers cruised to the top with an 8-9 record while the NFC South's other three teams, the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, all finished with a 7-10 record.
Last season, Tampa Bay and New Orleans finished with identical 9-8 records, with the Falcons behind at 7-10. The Buccaneers emerged atop thanks to a higher win percentage in common games serving as the tiebreaker between the two.
Once again, the division is up for grabs and all four teams, including the Panthers after a proactive offseason, could challenge for the NFC South's top spot. GOAL tries to predict the NFC South standings for the upcoming 2024 season...