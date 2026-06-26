How to get Netherlands vs Morocco tickets: Round of 32 World Cup prices, Estadio Monterrey fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The World Cup 2026 Round of 32 serves up an absolute blockbuster in Mexico as the Netherlands and Morocco lock horns in a high-stakes knockout encounter.

Ronald Koeman's Oranje safely advanced by topping Group F following a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia, demonstrating an attacking rhythm that makes them look like genuine contenders.

However, they face a fierce examination against a formidable Morocco side that finished level on points with Brazil in Group C after a thrilling 4-2 win over Haiti.

In an incredible twist of footballing fate, this highly anticipated clash falls exactly 32 years to the day since the two nations famously met at USA '94 - setting the stage for a spectacular battle between clinical Dutch structure and the electric, passionate flair of the Atlas Lions.

When is Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 World Cup kick-off?

This massive knockout match will be held at Monterrey Stadium (Estadio BBVA) in Guadalupe, Monterrey, Mexico.

World Cup - Final Stage Monterrey Stadium

How to buy Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Netherlands vs Morocco Round of 32 World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Netherlands vs Morocco World Cup: Everything you need to know

Netherlands vs Morocco Form

Netherlands vs Morocco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

NED Last match MAR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Morocco 1 - 2 Netherlands 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Netherlands vs Morocco Standings