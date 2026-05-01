Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds and Burnley will kick-off at 1 May 2026, 20:00.

Leeds vs Burnley is available to watch live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Leeds United host Burnley at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table. The Whites sit 15th, while Burnley arrive in 19th place, making this a fixture with genuine stakes in the final stretch of the season.

Leeds come into this match still processing the disappointment of a 1-0 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea at Wembley. Brenden Aaronson and his teammates gave a strong account of themselves, only for Enzo Fernandez's header to end their hopes of a first final appearance in over 50 years. Daniel Farke's side will be determined to channel that frustration into a positive league result.

Burnley's situation is more precarious. Scott Parker's men have lost four of their last five Premier League matches and have scored just once in that run. A trip to Elland Road represents a daunting assignment for a side fighting to avoid the drop.

For Leeds, survival is all but confirmed after reaching the 40-point mark. The focus now is on finishing the season with momentum, and a home win against a struggling Burnley would do exactly that.

Calvert-Lewin leads the line for the hosts and has been at the centre of recent headlines following a controversial hair-pull incident in the FA Cup semi-final that went unpunished. The striker will be eager to let his football do the talking.

Burnley arrive with a threadbare squad. Six players are currently sidelined, and the visitors' attacking options are limited. The Clarets have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten away league games.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds vs Burnley live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Leeds vs Burnley with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Leeds head into this fixture without midfielder Illan Gruev and defender Gudmundsson through injury. Daniel Farke's projected XI features Karl Darlow in goal, with a back four of Jaka Bijol, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Niko Okafor. James Justin, Ethan Ampadu, Brenden Aaronson and Jayden Bogle are expected to occupy the midfield and wide areas, with Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the attack. No suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Burnley face a more significant injury list, with six players unavailable: Jonas Beyer, Axel Tuanzebe, Josh Cullen, Cyrus Roberts, Zeki Amdouni and Hannibal Mejbri are all sidelined. No suspensions affect the away squad. Martin Dubravka is set to start in goal behind a defence that includes Marc Esteve, Bashir Humphreys and Hjalmar Ekdal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Leeds have recorded three wins, one draw and one loss across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final. Prior to Wembley, Farke's side were in strong form, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 and Manchester United 2-1 in back-to-back Premier League fixtures. They drew 2-2 with Bournemouth in the league and also progressed past West Ham in the FA Cup with a 2-2 draw. Leeds scored nine goals across those five games and conceded five.

Burnley have won none of their last five matches, drawing one and losing four. Their most recent result was a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City. A 4-1 loss at Nottingham Forest and a 2-0 defeat at Brighton also feature in that run. The Clarets' only point came from a goalless draw at Bournemouth in mid-March. Burnley scored just two goals across those five fixtures while conceding eight.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in October 2025, when Burnley beat Leeds 2-0 in a Premier League fixture at Turf Moor. Across the last five encounters, Burnley have won two, Leeds have won one, and two matches have ended level. The sides also met twice in the Championship during the 2024-25 season, with Leeds winning 1-0 at Elland Road and the reverse fixture finishing goalless.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds currently sit 15th while Burnley are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds vs Burnley today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: