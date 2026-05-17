Premier League - Premier League Elland Road

Today's game between Leeds and Brighton will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 15:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Leeds vs Brighton are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports, with coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Subscribers can also stream the game via NowTV.

If you are travelling and want to access your usual streaming service from abroad, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can help you bypass geographic restrictions and watch the match as normal.

Leeds United host Brighton at Elland Road on Sunday, May 17, in a Premier League Matchday 37 fixture that carries different weight for each side.

For Leeds, the season has been a story of consolidation. Promotion back to the top flight has been secured, and the club's focus now shifts to finishing the campaign on a positive note in front of their own fans. A point at Tottenham last Monday — earned through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty and preserved by some desperate defending — showed the resilience that has defined their return to the Premier League.

There is still plenty to play for, though. Former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo has urged the club not to stand still this summer, warning that further investment is needed to build on what has been a creditable debut season back in the top division.

Brighton arrive in West Yorkshire with their sights set on a strong finish to the season. Fabian Hurzeler's side sit seventh in the table and have won three of their last five league games, including a 3-0 victory over Chelsea that underlined their quality when at full strength.

The Seagulls are also active behind the scenes. Reports have linked them with TSG Hoffenheim midfielder Bazoumana Touré as they continue to build their squad ahead of next season, with an enquiry reportedly made as early as the beginning of May.

Both teams will be without several key players through injury, which could shape how the game unfolds across a busy afternoon of Premier League football.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds United vs Brighton live.

How to watch Leeds vs Brighton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Leeds head into the match without several players. Ilija Gruev, Gudmundsson, Nicolas Okafor, Pascal Struijk, and Jayden Bogle are all listed as injured and will not feature. No suspensions are in place. With those absences in mind, the projected XI sees Karl Darlow start in goal, with a back line of Jaka Bijol, Joe Rodon, and Sebastian Bornauw. Archie Gray, Brenden Aaronson, Sean Longstaff, James Justin, Ao Tanaka, Daniel James, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are expected to complete the starting lineup.

Brighton are also dealing with a notable injury list. Kaoru Mitoma, Diego Gomez, Mats Wieffer, Adam Webster, and Spiro Tzimas are all sidelined. The projected XI has Bart Verbruggen in goal, with a defence of Jan Paul van Hecke, Mats De Cuyper, Lewis Dunk, and Joel Veltman. Pascal Gross, Jack Hinshelwood, Carlos Baleba, Yankuba Minteh, Ferdi Kadioglu, and Danny Welbeck are set to fill the remaining positions. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Leeds go into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding four. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw at Tottenham, a result that continued a run of competitive performances against sides fighting at the wrong end of the table. They had beaten Burnley 3-1 in their previous home game and also put three past Wolverhampton Wanderers without reply earlier in April, suggesting there is plenty of attacking intent in this Leeds side when conditions suit.

Brighton's last five games tell a similar story in terms of output. They have won three, drawn one, and lost one, with their sole defeat coming in a 3-1 reverse at Newcastle. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, and they also beat Chelsea 3-0 in the league, a result that demonstrated real cutting edge going forward. A 2-2 draw at Tottenham earlier in April rounds out a sequence that shows Brighton are capable of both scoring freely and conceding on occasion.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a 3-0 win for Brighton at home in November 2025, a result that stands as the clearest outcome across the last five Premier League encounters between them. Looking back across that run, Brighton have the better of the record, with Leeds managing one draw and a share of the spoils on two further occasions. A 2-2 draw at Elland Road in March 2023 remains the last time Leeds took anything from a home fixture against Brighton in this dataset.

Standings

Leeds sit 14th in the Premier League table, while Brighton are seventh, reflecting the gap in experience and resources between a newly promoted side and an established top-half outfit.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Leeds vs Brighton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: