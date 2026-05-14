League One - Playoff The University of Bradford Stadium

Today's game between Bradford and Bolton will kick-off at 14 May 2026, 20:00.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Bradford vs Bolton are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and want to follow the match, a VPN service can allow you to access your usual streaming subscription from overseas. Connect to a server in your home country and stream as normal through your existing account.

Bradford host Bolton at The University of Bradford Stadium in League One, with both sides locked in a promotion battle and separated by just one place in the table.

This is the third time these two clubs have met in the space of a month, and the stakes could not be much higher. Bradford come into the match having lost the last encounter 1-0, a result that will have stung at Valley Parade and sharpened the focus ahead of this rematch.

Bradford's recent form has been inconsistent. They have drawn three of their last five league matches, including a 1-1 stalemate against Bolton on April 25, and will need a sharper cutting edge if they are to take three points this time.

Bolton arrive in good shape. Ian Evatt's side beat Bradford in that most recent meeting and have shown they can score freely, putting five past Stevenage in a 5-1 win earlier this month. They are a side with momentum and the confidence that comes with it.

Fourth against fifth in League One. The table context adds another layer of weight to a fixture that already carries plenty of local intensity.

For information on how to watch Bradford vs Bolton live, read on.

How to watch Bradford vs Bolton with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for Bradford at this stage. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Bolton have also not released official squad information ahead of this fixture. Check back for the latest on any absences or selection news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Bradford have taken four points from their last five League One matches, recording one win, three draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 loss to Bolton on May 9, and they have failed to win any of their three matches since beating Exeter 2-1 on May 2. Across those five games, Bradford have scored six goals and conceded five, with their inability to turn draws into wins proving costly.

Bolton have collected eight points from their last five League One fixtures, winning twice, drawing twice, and losing once. Their most recent result was that 1-0 win over Bradford, and they also put in a commanding display in a 5-1 victory against Stevenage on April 14. They have scored 12 goals across those five matches, though a 3-2 defeat to Luton on May 2 showed they are not without defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 9, 2026, when Bolton won 1-0 at home in League One. Before that, Bradford and Bolton drew 1-1 at The University of Bradford Stadium on April 25, 2026. Bolton have the stronger record across the last five encounters, which also include a 3-0 EFL Trophy win for Bolton in December 2025 and a 0-0 league draw in November 2025. The one meeting from earlier in the dataset, a League Two fixture in March 2021, ended 1-1.

Standings

In the League One table, Bradford sit fourth and Bolton are fifth ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bradford vs Bolton today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: