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Championship
team-logoBolton Wanderers
Toughsheet Community Stadium
team-logoMiddlesbrough
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How to watch today's Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough
Bolton Wanderers
Middlesbrough
Championship

How to watch the Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Championship - Game Week 12
Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 20:00.

Other English Language Commentaries

United StatesFubo
United KingdomSky Sports Football
IndiaFanCode
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VPN GuideGemini

This Championship fixture is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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Bolton Wanderers host Middlesbrough at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries very different stakes for the two clubs.

Bolton sit in the bottom half of the table and will be looking to build on a mixed run of results under Steven Schumacher. Three wins from their last five suggest there is quality in this side, but inconsistency has kept them from climbing the standings.

Middlesbrough arrive as one of the division's form teams. Kim Hellberg's side are third in the Championship table, firmly in the promotion picture, and have lost just once in their last five matches.

The visitors have shown resilience on the road, picking up points in difficult conditions across recent weeks. A draw and two wins away from home underline their credentials as genuine contenders this season.

Bolton will fancy their chances in front of their own supporters, and this fixture represents a chance to measure themselves against one of the Championship's better sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship match live.

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How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Schumacher

Bolton Wanderers are managed by Steven Schumacher. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg has also not confirmed any notable absences. Full squad details will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

BOL

BOL - Form

CAC
W1-0
NOR
W3-4
STK
L1-2
WOL
W1-3
SOU
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MID

MID - Form

MIL
D2-2
BIR
D2-2
WOL
W1-0
STK
W2-3
CAC
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Bolton have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw against Southampton, following a strong 3-1 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. They also claimed a 3-4 victory at Norwich City during this run, though a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City showed their vulnerabilities. Across the five matches, Bolton have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Middlesbrough have posted two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. They beat Stoke City 3-2 on the road and Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 away, while drawing 2-2 with both Cardiff City and Birmingham City. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City. Middlesbrough have scored eight goals and conceded seven across this period, with no clean sheets but a consistent ability to find the net.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Bolton WanderersDrawMiddlesbrough
0
0
5
Club Friendlies
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
FT
Carabao Cup
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
1
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
3
FT
Championship
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
FT
Championship
Middlesbrough badge
Middlesbrough
MID
2
Bolton Wanderers badge
Bolton Wanderers
BOL
0
FT
1Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Middlesbrough have dominated this fixture across the five most recent meetings between the clubs. The last encounter came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, with Middlesbrough winning 3-0. In competitive football, Bolton have not beaten Middlesbrough in any of the four previous meetings, with Middlesbrough winning three and Bolton failing to score in three of those contests. The head-to-head record gives Middlesbrough a clear psychological edge heading into this fixture.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Swansea CitySwansea CitySWA
11722168+823
L
W
W
W
W
2
West Ham UnitedWest Ham UnitedWHU
116413012+1822
W
W
D
D
W
3
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbroughMID
116412216+622
D
W
W
D
D
4
Birmingham CityBirmingham CityBIR
115512011+920
W
W
W
D
W
5
West Bromwich AlbionWest Bromwich AlbionWBA
116231512+320
W
W
L
L
D
6
Stoke CityStoke CitySTK
116141816+219
W
L
W
W
W
7
Wolverhampton WanderersWolverhampton WanderersWOL
115331916+318
D
W
L
L
W
8
SouthamptonSouthamptonSOU
116322110+1117
D
W
W
L
W
9
Queens Park RangersQueens Park RangersQPR
114521512+317
L
W
D
D
D
10
Blackburn RoversBlackburn RoversBLB
114341716+115
L
W
W
D
W
11
Sheffield UnitedSheffield UnitedSHU
114341514+115
W
L
W
L
L
12
MillwallMillwallMIL
114341818015
D
L
W
D
D
13
PortsmouthPortsmouthPOR
114341414015
D
W
W
L
D
14
WrexhamWrexhamWRE
113531516-114
W
L
D
W
L
15
Bolton WanderersBolton WanderersBOL
114251518-314
D
W
L
W
W
16
Bristol CityBristol CityBRC
114251215-314
L
L
D
W
L
17
Charlton AthleticCharlton AthleticCHA
113531015-514
L
D
D
L
D
18
Lincoln CityLincoln CityLIN
11335919-1012
D
L
L
L
W
19
Cardiff CityCardiff CityCAC
112541817+111
D
W
L
W
L
20
WatfordWatfordWAT
113261019-911
W
L
L
L
L
21
Norwich CityNorwich CityNOR
113081721-49
L
L
L
L
L
22
BurnleyBurnleyBUR
111551621-58
L
D
W
D
L
23
Derby CountyDerby CountyDER
11137920-116
L
L
D
D
L
24
Preston North EndPreston North EndPNE
11119924-154
L
L
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation

In the Championship table, Middlesbrough's third-place position puts them firmly in automatic promotion contention, while Bolton's 15th-place standing leaves them in mid-table with work to do on both fronts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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