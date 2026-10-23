Championship - Game Week 12 23 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Toughsheet Community Stadium

Today's game between Bolton Wanderers and Middlesbrough will kick off at 23 Oct 2026, 20:00.

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This Championship fixture is available to watch live in the UK via Sky Sports. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bolton Wanderers host Middlesbrough at the Toughsheet Community Stadium in a Championship fixture that carries very different stakes for the two clubs.

Bolton sit in the bottom half of the table and will be looking to build on a mixed run of results under Steven Schumacher. Three wins from their last five suggest there is quality in this side, but inconsistency has kept them from climbing the standings.

Middlesbrough arrive as one of the division's form teams. Kim Hellberg's side are third in the Championship table, firmly in the promotion picture, and have lost just once in their last five matches.

The visitors have shown resilience on the road, picking up points in difficult conditions across recent weeks. A draw and two wins away from home underline their credentials as genuine contenders this season.

Bolton will fancy their chances in front of their own supporters, and this fixture represents a chance to measure themselves against one of the Championship's better sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Championship match live.

How to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bolton Wanderers are managed by Steven Schumacher. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available at this stage, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Middlesbrough head coach Kim Hellberg has also not confirmed any notable absences. Full squad details will be added as they become available ahead of the match.

Form

Bolton have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five Championship outings. Their most recent match ended in a goalless draw against Southampton, following a strong 3-1 away win at Wolverhampton Wanderers. They also claimed a 3-4 victory at Norwich City during this run, though a 2-1 home defeat to Stoke City showed their vulnerabilities. Across the five matches, Bolton have scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Middlesbrough have posted two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. They beat Stoke City 3-2 on the road and Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 away, while drawing 2-2 with both Cardiff City and Birmingham City. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Cardiff City. Middlesbrough have scored eight goals and conceded seven across this period, with no clean sheets but a consistent ability to find the net.

Head-to-Head Record

Middlesbrough have dominated this fixture across the five most recent meetings between the clubs. The last encounter came in a pre-season friendly in July 2024, with Middlesbrough winning 3-0. In competitive football, Bolton have not beaten Middlesbrough in any of the four previous meetings, with Middlesbrough winning three and Bolton failing to score in three of those contests. The head-to-head record gives Middlesbrough a clear psychological edge heading into this fixture.

Standings

In the Championship table, Middlesbrough's third-place position puts them firmly in automatic promotion contention, while Bolton's 15th-place standing leaves them in mid-table with work to do on both fronts.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bolton Wanderers vs Middlesbrough today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: