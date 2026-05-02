Premier League - Premier League Emirates Stadium

Today's game between Arsenal and Fulham will kick-off at 2 May 2026, 17:30.

The TV channel and live stream options for Arsenal vs Fulham are listed below. The match is being shown live in the UK across Sky Sports, with coverage available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can also watch via NowTV, and the game is available in Ultra HDR for those with compatible equipment.

Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture that arrives at a critical point in the title race. The Gunners sit top of the table and cannot afford to drop points with the season entering its final stretch.

Mikel Arteta's side edged past Newcastle United last weekend to return to the summit, with the manager framing it as the first of five remaining finals. The league campaign is now the north London club's clearest path to ending more than two decades without a top-flight title.

That focus is complicated by what comes midweek. Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final, meaning squad management and fatigue will be factors Arteta must weigh carefully in the days ahead.

Fulham arrive in tenth place but have shown they are no pushover. Marco Silva's side beat Aston Villa last time out and have lost just once in their past five league games, making them a credible threat to any side in the top half.

The visitors will be without several players through injury, but their defensive structure has been difficult to break down in recent weeks. A 0-0 draw at Brentford and a goalless stalemate at Nottingham Forest earlier in the run point to a side that is hard to beat.

For Arsenal, three points here would tighten their grip on first place and maintain the pressure on any rivals below them. The Emirates crowd will expect a response after back-to-back league defeats earlier this month.

Read on for full details on how to watch Arsenal vs Fulham live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Fulham with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Arsenal head into the fixture without Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, and Mikel Merino through injury. Arteta names no suspended players, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Fulham are without Alex Iwobi, Ryan Sessegnon, Kevin, and Kole Tete through injury. Silva also has no suspensions to contend with, and no projected XI has been released. The squad picture will become clearer as the match approaches.

Form

Arsenal have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Premier League victory over Newcastle United on April 25. They also drew 0-0 with Sporting CP in the Champions League before that, having beaten the same opponents 1-0 in the away leg. Defeats to Manchester City, 2-1, and Bournemouth, 2-1, sit within that run. The Gunners scored four goals and conceded five across those five fixtures.

Fulham have picked up two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa on April 25. They also beat Burnley 3-1 on March 21, while draws at Brentford and Nottingham Forest, both 0-0, show a defensive solidity that has defined their recent run. The only defeat in that stretch was a 2-0 loss at Liverpool on April 11.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on October 18, 2025, when Fulham hosted Arsenal in the Premier League and lost 1-0. Before that, Arsenal beat Fulham 2-1 at the Emirates in April 2025. The previous three fixtures in the dataset produced a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage in December 2024, a 2-1 Fulham win at home in December 2023, and a 2-2 draw at the Emirates in August 2023. Across the five matches, Arsenal have two wins to Fulham's one, with two draws.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Arsenal sit first while Fulham are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Arsenal vs Fulham today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: