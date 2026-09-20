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Premier League
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Vitality Stadium
team-logoLiverpool
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How to watch today's AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 5
Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.

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AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

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NowTV

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AFC Bournemouth host Liverpool at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League, with both sides arriving in contrasting moods after midweek action across different competitions.

Bournemouth are riding high after a historic Europa League debut. Marco Rose's side beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away in the Basque Country, a result the German manager described as brilliant, and the Cherries will look to carry that momentum into domestic action.

Liverpool arrive under Andoni Iraola, a manager who has been publicly defending his squad despite a mixed start to the campaign. Florian Wirtz has drawn particular scrutiny for an underwhelming run of form, though Iraola has stood by the German playmaker.

Alexander Isak leads the Liverpool attack after completing a British-record move from Newcastle. The Swedish striker has spoken openly about overcoming a serious leg break during a difficult debut campaign at Anfield, and will be eager to add to his tally against a Bournemouth side that has shown defensive vulnerability in recent weeks.

Jeremy Jacquet, the 21-year-old French centre-half signed for £60m, is set to feature in Liverpool's backline. The defender has drawn comparisons to William Saliba and represents one of the more intriguing subplots of the afternoon.

Bournemouth sit in the lower half of the Premier League table, while Liverpool occupy a mid-table position that leaves Iraola's side with ground to make up on the early pacesetters. Both teams need the points.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

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How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth crest
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
Formation
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
D. PetrovicD. PetrovicA. SmithA. Smithteam-logoA. SilvaA. TruffertA. TruffertJ. HillJ. HillT. AdamsT. AdamsJ. KluivertJ. KluivertA. ScottA. ScottRayanRayanM. TavernierM. TavernierEvanilsonEvanilsonA. BeckerA. BeckerV. van DijkV. van DijkM. KerkezM. KerkezR. AraujoR. AraujoJ. JacquetJ. JacquetB. BarcolaB. BarcolaF. WirtzF. WirtzD. SzoboszlaiD. SzoboszlaiA. Mac AllisterA. Mac AllisterC. GakpoC. GakpoA. IsakA. Isak
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
4-2-3-1
AFC Bournemouth

Starting XI

Liverpool

Manager

  • M. Rose
  • A. Iraola

Marco Rose has injury concerns to manage for Bournemouth, with Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic all sidelined. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI features Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a lineup that includes Antonio Silva, Lewis Cook, Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert, and Evanilson leading the attack.

Andoni Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Vitezslav Jaros through injury, with no suspensions affecting selection. Liverpool's projected XI includes Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexander Isak.

Form

BOU

BOU - Form

EVE
D1-1
NEW
D2-2
LIN
W4-0
BRE
D2-2
RSO
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LIV

LIV - Form

NFO
D2-2
IPS
W0-2
ATM
W2-1
FUL
D0-0
TOT
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Europa League victory over Real Sociedad, and they earlier drew 2-2 with both Brentford and Newcastle in the Premier League. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City and a 1-1 draw with Everton complete their recent five.

Liverpool have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, and they claimed a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid earlier in September. Two Premier League draws, 0-0 with Fulham and 2-2 with Nottingham Forest, sit alongside a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town in that sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

AFC BournemouthDrawLiverpool
1
0
4
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
3
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
2
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
2
FT
Premier League
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
3
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
FT
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth badge
AFC Bournemouth
BOU
0
Liverpool badge
Liverpool
LIV
4
FT
5Goals Scored15
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored2/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 home win for Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in January 2026. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Bournemouth two, with Liverpool claiming victories by scorelines of 4-2, 2-0, 3-0, and 4-0 in that period before Bournemouth's January result.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
440082+612
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
6
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
422073+48
W
D
D
W
7
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
9
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
10
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
413064+26
D
W
D
D
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
41127704
L
D
W
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
411235-24
L
D
W
L
15
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
16
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
403167-13
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
4103611-53
L
W
L
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
20
FulhamFulhamFUL
401347-31
D
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League, placing them within reach of the upper end of the table but with work to do. Bournemouth are fifteenth, meaning this fixture carries added urgency for Rose's side as they look to climb away from the bottom half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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