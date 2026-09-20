Premier League - Game Week 5 20 Sept 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

Today's game between AFC Bournemouth and Liverpool will kick off at 20 Sept 2026, 14:00.

Gemini

AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool is available to watch live in the UK. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

AFC Bournemouth host Liverpool at Vitality Stadium in the Premier League, with both sides arriving in contrasting moods after midweek action across different competitions.

Bournemouth are riding high after a historic Europa League debut. Marco Rose's side beat Real Sociedad 2-1 away in the Basque Country, a result the German manager described as brilliant, and the Cherries will look to carry that momentum into domestic action.

Liverpool arrive under Andoni Iraola, a manager who has been publicly defending his squad despite a mixed start to the campaign. Florian Wirtz has drawn particular scrutiny for an underwhelming run of form, though Iraola has stood by the German playmaker.

Alexander Isak leads the Liverpool attack after completing a British-record move from Newcastle. The Swedish striker has spoken openly about overcoming a serious leg break during a difficult debut campaign at Anfield, and will be eager to add to his tally against a Bournemouth side that has shown defensive vulnerability in recent weeks.

Jeremy Jacquet, the 21-year-old French centre-half signed for £60m, is set to feature in Liverpool's backline. The defender has drawn comparisons to William Saliba and represents one of the more intriguing subplots of the afternoon.

Bournemouth sit in the lower half of the Premier League table, while Liverpool occupy a mid-table position that leaves Iraola's side with ground to make up on the early pacesetters. Both teams need the points.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool.

How to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Marco Rose has injury concerns to manage for Bournemouth, with Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, and Veljko Milosavljevic all sidelined. No suspensions are in place. The projected XI features Djordje Petrovic in goal, with a lineup that includes Antonio Silva, Lewis Cook, Alex Scott, Justin Kluivert, and Evanilson leading the attack.

Andoni Iraola is without Conor Bradley, Hugo Ekitike, Giovanni Leoni, Federico Chiesa, and Vitezslav Jaros through injury, with no suspensions affecting selection. Liverpool's projected XI includes Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Ronald Araujo, Jeremy Jacquet, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexander Isak.

Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches, scoring ten goals and conceding six across that run. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 Europa League victory over Real Sociedad, and they earlier drew 2-2 with both Brentford and Newcastle in the Premier League. A 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City and a 1-1 draw with Everton complete their recent five.

Liverpool have won two, drawn two, and lost none of their last five. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, and they claimed a 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid earlier in September. Two Premier League draws, 0-0 with Fulham and 2-2 with Nottingham Forest, sit alongside a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town in that sequence.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 home win for Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in January 2026. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Liverpool have won three and Bournemouth two, with Liverpool claiming victories by scorelines of 4-2, 2-0, 3-0, and 4-0 in that period before Bournemouth's January result.

Standings

Liverpool sit eighth in the Premier League, placing them within reach of the upper end of the table but with work to do. Bournemouth are fifteenth, meaning this fixture carries added urgency for Rose's side as they look to climb away from the bottom half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: