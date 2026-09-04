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Premier League
team-logoBrentford
Gtech Community Stadium
team-logoChelsea
Book Brentford vs Chelsea Tickets
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How to get Brentford vs Chelsea tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Brentford take on Chelsea in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League TicketsBook tickets

When is Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Brentford vs Chelsea kicks off at Gtech Community Stadium in London, with the match taking place in the Premier League.

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Premier League - Game Week 5
Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Chelsea Form

Brentford have recorded three wins and one draw from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, following a 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur. They also put six past Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup during that stretch, scoring 17 goals across the five fixtures and conceding just two.

Chelsea have won four of their last five, with their only dropped points coming in a 3-3 friendly draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton, and they also beat Fulham 3-2 away from home in the league. Alonso's side have scored 15 goals across those five matches.

BRE

BRE - Form

SGE
W7-0
TOT
W3-0
BIR
W1-6
LEE
D1-1
SUN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CHE

CHE - Form

RSO
W3-1
FUL
W2-3
LUT
W2-0
BHA
W4-3
ARS
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Brentford vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have claimed two wins to Brentford's none, with three matches ending in draws. Two of those draws finished 2-2, and the sides also played out a goalless stalemate in April 2025.

Head to Head

BrentfordDrawChelsea
0
3
2
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
0
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
1
FT
Premier League
Brentford badge
Brentford
BRE
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
2
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Brentford vs Chelsea Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit fourth and Brentford are fifth heading into this fixture.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
330072+59
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
330061+59
W
W
W
3
Hull CityHull CityHUL
321030+37
D
W
W
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
320187+16
L
W
W
5
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
312052+35
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
312064+25
W
D
D
7
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
312064+25
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
312053+25
D
D
W
9
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
312032+15
D
D
W
10
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
311185+34
D
L
W
11
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
311176+14
D
W
L
12
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
31113304
D
W
L
13
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
310248-43
W
L
L
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
310248-43
L
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
302145-12
D
D
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
302123-12
D
D
L
17
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
301205-51
D
L
L
18
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
301205-51
D
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
300347-30
L
L
L
20
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
300305-50
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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