When is Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League kick-off?

Brentford vs Chelsea kicks off at Gtech Community Stadium in London, with the match taking place in the Premier League.

Premier League - Game Week 5 18 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford vs Chelsea Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brentford vs Chelsea Form

Brentford have recorded three wins and one draw from their last five matches, losing none. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Leeds United in the Premier League, following a 3-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur. They also put six past Birmingham City in the Carabao Cup during that stretch, scoring 17 goals across the five fixtures and conceding just two.

Chelsea have won four of their last five, with their only dropped points coming in a 3-3 friendly draw with Johor Darul Ta'zim. Their most recent outing was a 4-3 Premier League victory over Brighton, and they also beat Fulham 3-2 away from home in the league. Alonso's side have scored 15 goals across those five matches.

Brentford vs Chelsea: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Chelsea won 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have claimed two wins to Brentford's none, with three matches ending in draws. Two of those draws finished 2-2, and the sides also played out a goalless stalemate in April 2025.

Brentford vs Chelsea Standings

In the Premier League table, Chelsea currently sit fourth and Brentford are fifth heading into this fixture.