The FA Cup semi-final draw, held on Sunday evening, has produced two evenly matched ties for giants Manchester City and Chelsea.

The draw took place after the final quarter-final match of the evening between West Ham and Leeds United, which ended with the latter winning on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Manchester City had knocked Liverpool out of the quarter-finals with a crushing 4-0 victory, whilst Chelsea defeated Port Vale, a third-tier side, by a resounding 7-0 margin.

Meanwhile, Southampton caused a major upset by knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal, beating them 2-1.

The semi-final draw resulted in the following fixtures:

- Chelsea v Leeds United

- Manchester City v Southampton

The semi-final matches are scheduled to take place on 25 and 26 April at Wembley Stadium.

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