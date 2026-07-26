Revealed: When 15-year-old wonderkid JJ Gabriel could make his competitive debut for Man Utd - with ‘Kid Messi’ waiting on senior bow in pre-season

Expectations are sky-high for Gabriel, but United are determined to handle the 15-year-old’s development with extreme care. The attacking prodigy was a surprise inclusion in the travelling party for the recent pre-season trip to Norway, sparking rumours that he could become one of the youngest players in the club’s history to feature for the first team.

However, Gabriel was left waiting for his senior debut despite being named in the squad for a 5-0 pre-season win over Rosenborg. He watched from the sidelines as other academy graduates took centre stage.