Winger or No.10? Why USMNT star Brenden Aaronson remains ‘key’ for Leeds after winning over Elland Road boo boys

Aaronson was among those to jump the Leeds ship following relegation out of the Premier League at the end of his debut campaign with the club in 2023. A loan spell in Germany with Union Berlin was sanctioned.

That did not play out as planned and the New Jersey native headed back to West Yorkshire for a shot at securing promotion out of the Championship. He helped the Whites to the second tier title, with a career-best return of nine goals being posted as Daniel Farke’s side collected 100 points.

His presence during that stellar season was not always warmly embraced by those in the stands, with some criticism carried over into another top-flight campaign. Aaronson has, however, worked tirelessly on turning doubters into believers.