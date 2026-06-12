Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or-worthy form, Thomas Tuchel's trophy record & eight reasons why England WILL win the 2026 World Cup

Sir Gareth Southgate never truly overcame questions over his lack of top-level managerial experience and know-how in high-pressure situations like a World Cup semi-final or European Championship final, but the FA now have the kind of elite coach in charge who they believe can finally haul a talented generation of English players over the line.

Aside from being revered as one of the finest tacticians in the modern game, Tuchel is also something of a cup specialist - a trait that should lend itself very well to international tournament football.

At Borussia Dortmund, he led his side to the final of the DFB-Pokal in each of his two seasons at the helm, ending a five-year wait for major silverware at the second time of asking in 2017 as BVB downed Eintracht Frankfurt in Berlin. He would then lift the Coupe de France in his second season with Paris Saint-Germain and took the club to its first-ever Champions League final in 2020, where they would suffer a narrow defeat to Bayern Munich.

During his time at Chelsea, Tuchel once again demonstrated his aptitude for the cup competitions, guiding the Blues to four finals out of the five that were played during his tenure. The pinnacle was of course leading an unfancied side to a second Champions League crown in 2021, masterminding a victory over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the final. That came a fortnight after Chelsea were beaten by Leicester City in the FA Cup showpiece, and they would agonisingly lose both the 2022 FA and Carabao Cup finals to Liverpool on penalties.

There are plenty of heartbreaks mixed in there, but Tuchel has demonstrated the ability to take all sorts of teams to within touching distance of silverware at the very least, and you wouldn't bet against him repeating that on the World Cup stage.