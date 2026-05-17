Wayne Rooney facing potential surgery after saving Jordan Pickford shot leaves Man Utd legend in a cast

During the television coverage, a clip was broadcast showing him diving to his left to parry away a powerful strike from the current Everton and England number one Pickford. "Well, as you see I was in goal at Everton," Rooney explained as the footage aired. "Look at that for a save. I saved that and then hurt my hand, so I'm seeing a surgeon on Monday to see if I need surgery." The impact of the shot proved too much for his wrist. He also confirmed that the swelling was why he was not wearing his wedding ring.