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‘Three, five points’ - Wayne Rooney backs Arsenal to win Premier League title comfortably as Man Utd predicts late stumble from Pep Guardiola & City
Gunners in the driving seat
Arsenal moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win at home to Fulham on Saturday, applying maximum pressure on their rival. City currently have two games in hand and can cut the gap to three points with a win away to Everton on Monday night. However, doubts had been raised over Arsenal’s title credentials following back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Bournemouth and City last month. Rooney, however, remains unconvinced that the momentum has shifted permanently to Manchester.
Rooney’s bold prediction
Rooney is adamant that Arsenal will win their remaining three Premier League games against West Ham, Burnley and Crystal Palace, and predicts Pep Guardiola’s side will slip up. Speaking on BBC’s Match of the Day following Viktor Gyokeres’ match-winning brace against Fulham, the former England captain laid out his reasoning.
"I think Arsenal will win it," Rooney said. "I felt this after Man City beat Arsenal as well. I felt it was maybe in Arsenal’s heads having to go to Man City and losing in the cup final to them. But I think still being there, level on points after that City defeat, and I think the fixtures are more favourable for Arsenal. I think they’ll win every game."
City expected to stumble
The race remains incredibly tight, but Rooney feels the physical and mental toll of City's schedule will play into the north London side's hands. Rooney's assessment suggests that the Gunners have finally found the clinical edge required to navigate the final straight of a gruelling campaign. He expects the pressure of chasing to eventually lead to dropped points for the treble-winners.
"And I could see City slipping up in one or two games. I could see Arsenal actually being quite comfortable, I think maybe three, five points," Rooney added.
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The final verdict
When pressed on why exactly he believes the perennial winners in Manchester will falter during the run-in, Rooney pointed to the congestion of fixtures. City remain active on multiple fronts, which could leave them vulnerable in the league.
Asked why he believes City will drop points, Rooney replied: ‘I just do. Listen, Arsenal have been fantastic, they’ve been top of the league for most of the season. I just think Arsenal have got a way of playing which doesn’t catch everyone’s eye. But I just think City, with the games they’ve got, it’s congested, Arsenal have been there all season, I think it’s their year.’