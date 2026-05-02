Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Bukayo Saka's back! 'Starboy' shines brightest as Gunners go six points clear - and boost goal difference - in easy win at the Emirates

Indeed, Saka tormented Antonee Robinson during a fantastic first-half performance in which he left Viktor Gyokeres with a tap-in after sitting down Raul Jimenez on the right wing before doubling Arsenal's advantage with a terrific near-post finish after being put in on goal by his Swedish team-mate.

Gyokeres then made it 3-0 to the home side by heading home a cross from Leandro Trossard just before the break and, with the game already won, Arteta wisely decided to take Saka off so that he'll be 100 per cent ready for Tuesday's return clash with Atletico.

GOAL rates all of the Arsenal players on show in north London...