VIDEO: Heartbroken Mohamed Salah & Egypt players stand & applaud after receiving hero's welcome from fans at team hotel despite Argentina World Cup loss

With just 11 minutes of normal time remaining in Atlanta, Egypt were on the verge of the most significant result in their footballing history. Leading the reigning world champions 2-0, a first-ever quarter-final appearance seemed certain until a late collapse turned the dream into a nightmare. Cristian Romero sparked the comeback in the 79th minute before Lionel Messi equalised and Enzo Fernandez headed home a dramatic winner in stoppage time.

When French referee Francois Letexier signalled full-time, the transformation from elation to despair was complete. Many of Egypt's players slumped to the floor in disbelief, having seen a two-goal lead vanish in the closing stages. However, upon returning to their team base, the squad was greeted by hundreds of supporters who refused to let the result overshadow the team's effort, leading to a poignant moment where a visibly emotional Salah joined his team-mates in applauding the loyal crowd.