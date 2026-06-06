USMNT player ratings vs Germany: Antonee Robinson rocket not enough as late fight caps intense final World Cup tune-up

CHICAGO -- In theory, send-off games are about building excitement, both internally and externally. The job is simple: get on the field, raise spirits, and get out of there ready for the next game. In that sense, mission accomplished for the U.S. Men's National Team, who provided one elite moment of joy in their final pre-World Cup tuneup while also fighting, literally in one instance, to find more.

Antonee Robinson scored a thunderous volley in the first half, setting off "Freebird" celebrations across the Soldier Field crowd, but, at the end of the day, it wasn't quite enough in a 2-1 loss to Germany in the team's final friendly before the World Cup. In one sense, the U.S. will be disappointed by that loss, one that came with two more entirely preventable goals. In others, this was just fine, a nice game of momentum building after doing so to start this process with a 3-2 win over Senegal.

At the start, it looked like this could be a bad day for Mauricio Pochettino's side. Just one minute in, they let Germany seize the lead, conceding to Kai Havertz on a set-piece that was both brilliant but totally avoidable. They had to hold on for a few minutes after, too, with Germany seemingly lifted by that early finish.

The U.S. played their way into it, though, generating a fair share of chances. One finally went in in the 37th minute when Robinson smashed a Goal of the Summer contender from just outside the box. After that, it was the USMNT's turn on the front foot as Germany were lucky to escape to halftime with the score 1-1.

They'll be thankful they did. In the 57th minute, Germany found what turned out to be the game-winner as Leroy Sane danced past the USMNT's defense to find the back of the net. The goal was a blow to the USMNT, for sure, but not a big one, and it wasn't one that will make Saturday's experience any sort of failure.

Ultimately, the U.S. got what they came for: a good game, with some good moments and no real catastrophe to write home about. It's onto the next one, then, and that's the one that matters: Paraguay in Los Angeles to kick off their World Cup.

GOAL rates the USMNT's players from Soldier Field...