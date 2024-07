American Soccer Correspondent

A journey that began in the pressbox at Morrone Stadium in Storrs, CT has brought Ryan all the way to the World Cup, with plenty of true American soccer chaos in between. A fan of both FIFA and Football Manager in equal measure, Ryan's love for the game truly began the first time he saw the damage Fernando Torres could do to opposing defenses. Ryan arrived at GOAL in 2018 and now covers all things American soccer, whether they happen in the U.S. or abroad.