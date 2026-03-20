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Ryan Tolmich

Noahkai Banks’ big decision: USMNT World Cup chance or Germany future - and the cost of choosing

The center back is the latest dual national player thrust into an impossible choice, but it's one he must make, and likely make soon

Anyone who has actually been through the dual-national process can share how painful it is. It's never an easy choice. It's been described as choosing one half of a whole person, as being forced to ignore a side of yourself that has been there for as long as you could remember. It is not clear-cut, and it is not one or the other; it is, in a word, complicated.

That’s a fair way to frame the Noahkai Banks situation. Nineteen-year-olds aren’t often asked to make decisions this big. In the coming months, he’ll likely choose a path that defines his career - one he can’t walk back. USMNT or Germany? World Cup now, or a bet on himself? One half of his identity or the other?

There's weight to that, particularly those with deep connections to either side. For Banks, though, this will be painstaking. No matter the choice, someone will be elated, and someone will be disappointed. It's why Banks is owed, at the very least, the slightest bit of grace. It's his choice and his alone, which is a blessing and a curse.

So where will he go? What makes sense about either option? What are the ramifications of all of this? GOAL examines the complicated choice being faced by a very talented young player...

  • Noahkai Banks-augsburg-usa-20250201(C)Getty Images

    The situation

    Up until a few weeks ago, it seemed Banks' future was headed in one direction. He'd exclusively represented the U.S. youth teams. He was called into the USMNT's September camp as something of an introduction to the team. The experience was life-changing, he said at the time.

    "Christian Pulisic, he was a small idol for me growing up," Banks told GOAL at that camp."It's so cool to just play with these guys. The level is so high. From the first training, there was a huge difference, but it's fun."

    "It's great because I can still grow," he added. "I'm still so young, so I can learn a lot from playing against Damion, Christian, Timothy [Weah], everyone. I think that helps me with my career. Yeah, it makes me better."

    At the time, Banks was fully committed to the USMNT, although he did also discuss the complexity of the decision.

    "It would be a lie to say I just feel American or just feel German," he said. "I feel both. So for me to represent America, it's such a big honor. I've done it so much at the youth level. I love it."

    The tone shifted at the start of March.

    Since that September camp, Banks has become one of the Bundesliga's breakout young players, emerging as a top talent at Augsburg. Still just 19, he's played in 21 matches this season, starting 19 of them, including all but two since the start of 2026. That success has brought attention. It's also brought increased hope of a potential future with Germany, the country Banks has lived in for most of his life. He was born in Hawaii, yes, but spent most of his childhood in the small town of Dietmannsried. He's connected with both, which is why this decision has become so difficult.

    “It’s a difficult decision regarding my nationality. I’m very torn,” he told Sky Sports Germany recently. “I’m in contact with both the USA and Germany and both national coaches."

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  • United States Coach Mauricio Pochettino Press Conference After 2026 World Cup DrawGetty Images Sport

    The USMNT perspective

    There's no mystery as to why Banks is so coveted by American soccer fans. He's a top-level talent at a position of need, one that is in focus both now and over the next few years. There's a reason that Tim Ream, at age 38, is still very much involved with the team, and that's because, at the moment, the next generation has been unable to truly replace him at the international level.

    There's so much to like about Banks' game, and so many reasons to be positive about where that game is trending as he develops. At 6-foot-4, he has the size to play at any level, and his defensive instincts seemingly improve by the week. He's also grown more confident this season with Augsburg, which has benefitted him both on and off the ball.

    His confidence was also boosted by that first USMNT experience and by Mauricio Pochettino, in particular, who hailed Banks as one of the best center back prospects in the world.

    "I was pretty nervous when I got into camp," Banks said in February. "I was 18 years old at that moment, so I thought that maybe the older guys would think, 'Who's that?' or 'What is he doing here?', but it was great, to be honest. It was incredible because players like [Christian] Pulisic, [Tim] Weah - they helped me a lot. My first experience has been great.

    "Also working with Pochettino, I think he's one of the biggest coaches in the world. He has trained some of the best players of all time, so yeah, he helped me a lot in those 10 days."

    For a teenager stepping into that environment, it could have gone very differently, but veteran leaders on the team eased his transition.

    "The whole camp was great. The players, how they welcomed me, how they made my life easy, was very cool, to be honest," Banks explained. "Tim Ream, the first day of training, helped me a lot. He also plays my position, so he coached me a lot and helped me get into training and into the new tactics. Obviously, it was a bit new, but all the older guys at dinner said to come sit at their table. It was great."

    Ahead of March camp, Banks was in focus. However, given the weight of the decision he is currently facing, he declined a call-up for friendlies against Belgium and Portugal. Pochettino isn't taking that as a rejection, though; instead, he hopes it's a temporary delay.

    "[Assistant coach] Jesus Perez was talking to him in Augsburg," Pochettino said. "I was talking with him. We were talking on FaceTime, on Zoom. We have a great contact, and I really appreciate him... I hope for the USA that the decision will be for our side, because I think it's not only the present, but the future too. We want to support him, the whole federation. It's not about convincing, but we, the federation, really care about him."

  • Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    The German perspective

    There's no denying Germany's place on the international food chain here. This is one of the best national teams in the world, one with a history of competing at the very highest level. Some of the best players of all time have worn that Germany kit, including arguably the best central defender of all time, Franz Beckenbauer.

    In that sense, it's easy to see the allure, particularly for someone like Banks. He no doubt grew up in a culture that idolized that German team, one that won the World Cup when he was seven years old. Playing for Die Mannschaft would also open doors, both in the Bundesliga and elsewhere. Previous dual national players who were German mentioned the challenges of playing for the U.S.It would also certainly excite family and friends who grew up with him during his childhood in the country.

    It would also come with risk. In order to play for Germany, Banks would need to file a one-time switch, permanently tying him to the national team. There are also very few guarantees with a team like Germany. Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah are closer to the end than the beginning of their international careers, yes, but younger options like Malick Thiaw, Finn Jelsch, and Karim Coulibaly have legit club pedigrees, too. Top prospects also grow on trees in Germany, which means that any given player could only get one cycle before the next superstar pops up in their position.

    It's why Banks is, rightly, taking his time to weigh up the decision.

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  • Noahkai Banks, USMNTGetty

    Timelines

    Normally, there wouldn't be a real rush to make this decision, but World Cups change timelines. The world will certainly know where he stands by the time the USMNT's roster is confirmed in May.

    If he plays for the U.S. this summer, it becomes official. Banks would be cap-tied - and suddenly part of a team heading into the biggest World Cup imaginable on home soil. There’s a real chance he’d play a meaningful role in it, too. That’s a powerful pull for a player weighing his options.

    If he isn't on that team, though, that would bode well for Germany. If a player isn't willing to commit to a team even with an opportunity to play in that World Cup, then they probably aren't willing to commit at all. Sure, there's something to be said about not deciding based on one tournament, but this opportunity may not ever come around again.

    “I hopefully have a long career ahead of me," he told Sky, "So I want to think carefully and speak with my family. I don’t want to make it dependent on a World Cup. I’m just happy to be in this position and to be able to make this decision. We’ll see what happens.”

    It won’t be an easy decision. There are real pros and cons on either side, both on the field and off it. Banks has earned the right to make it, though - and it’s his alone. Whatever he chooses, it won’t be taken lightly.

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