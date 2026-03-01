Getty
'I'm very torn' - USMNT rising star Noahkai Banks mulling over international future as Augsburg defender remains eligible for Germany switch
- Getty Images Sport
What happened
The Augsburg center back put in another strong performance this week, providing an assist in a 2-0 win over FC Koln in the Bundesliga. Banks' assist came on his team's first goal, with his fantastic run leading to a ball across the goal for Augsburg's opening finish.
Banks has been a mainstay for the German side this season, starting 18 Bundesliga matches for the club while coming off the bench in two more. His continued growth in the Bundesliga has put a spotlight on his international future. Banks is eligible for the U.S. and Germany, and despite playing for the U.S. on the youth level and earning his first USMNT call-up in the fall, the defender remains undecided.
The defender was born in Honolulu to an American father and a German mother, but spent the bulk of his childhood in Germany, working his way up to FC Augsburg's first team.
- (C)Getty Images
What Banks said
“It’s a difficult decision regarding my nationality. I’m very torn,” he told Sky Sports Germany. “I’m in contact with both the USA and Germany and both national coaches.
“I hopefully have a long career ahead of me, so I want to think carefully and speak with my family. I don’t want to make it dependent on a World Cup. I’m just happy to be in this position and to be able to make this decision. We’ll see what happens.”
- Getty Images Sport
A change in mindset?
Banks' admission comes just weeks after he reaffirmed his commitment to the U.S. in a roundtable with American media. The centerback raved about his time in the USMNT's September camp and, despite not making an appearance, Banks said he found the experience to be a fantastic one.
With that in mind, Banks said he remained committed to the USMNT going forward.
"I've been in touch with Germany before, to be honest, but, as I've said, I was always very happy with the U.S," he said. "You can never tell what happens in the future, but at the moment, there isn't a thought of switching because I'm happy with the U.S. You can never tell what happens in the future, though."
He added: "I was always happy with the U.S. because I got invited to the U-17 level and had a lot of friends back there, so I was always happy to get into camp to see my friends. I played the U-17 World Cup, which was incredible and one of the best experiences of my life. Then the U-19 and U-20 level, I was just happy to be in camp and see my friends again. It's not just going to the national team and playing football; it's being with your friends and getting to play football with them, too."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Banks and Augsburg currently sit ninth in the Bundesliga ahead of Saturday's visit to RB Leipzig. A push towards Europe will be a difficult one, though, as they trail sixth-place Bayer Leverkusen by nine points, having played one extra game.
The USMNT, meanwhile, will convene later this month for friendlies against Portugal and Belgium. The March camp will be the final gathering before Mauricio Pochettino selects his World Cup roster.
Advertisement