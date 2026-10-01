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World Cup

World Cup Overview

Spain v Türkiye - FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier

Aghehowa reveals World Cup heartbreak after missing Spain glory

Porto striker Samu Aghehowa has opened up about the emotional torment of missing Spain's World Cup campaign following a devastating knee injury. The 22-year-old forward faced a gruelling 223-day rehabilitation process after rupturing his cruciate ligament, leaving him psychologically unable to watch matches as La Roja pursued glory in North America.

SpainS. Aghehowa
Poland v Argentina: FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Football Leaks whistleblower launches attack on Infantino over City & PSG allegations

The man behind the Football Leaks revelations has launched a blistering attack on FIFA president Gianni Infantino, claiming the Swiss official has no place in the sport’s future. Rui Pinto, whose leaked documents sparked the long-running Premier League investigation into Manchester City, alleges that Infantino actively helped elite clubs circumvent financial regulations during his time at UEFA.

Manchester CityParis Saint-Germain
Stones Inter

Stones fined over speeding conviction

England defender John Stones has been convicted of a speeding offence after missing vital police correspondence while away at the World Cup. The Inter Milan centre-back failed to pay a fixed penalty notice because he was out of the country on international duty and subsequently moved to Italy.

J. StonesEngland
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Explore Betting on GOAL
Explore Betting on GOAL

World Cup, fixtures & results

Monday 13 July
France badge
France
FRA
0
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
2
FT
Tuesday 14 July
England badge
England
ENG
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
2
FT
Friday 17 July
France badge
France
FRA
4
England badge
England
ENG
6
FT
Saturday 18 July
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
1
Argentina badge
Argentina
ARG
0
FT
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain11006153
W
2Bayern Múnich crestBayern Múnich11005053
W
3Barcelona crestBarcelona11005143
W
4Manchester United crestManchester United11004043
W
5Como crestComo11004133
W
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Betting spotlight

Manchester City emerge as the value pick to win the Premier League
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

Brazil have won the World Cup five times, more than any other country. They first lifted the trophy in 1958, before successfully defending their title four years later. They then made it three in 1970, while also emerging victorious in 1994 and 2002 to show what they're made of.

The most recent edition of the World Cup, which took place in Qatar in 2022, featured 32 teams. However, from the upcoming edition in 2026, as many as 48 teams will be contesting for the ultimate prize in international football. The number of teams that will be featuring has almost quadrupled since the inaugural edition in 1930, which hosted 13 teams.

Lionel Messi holds the record of making the most appearances in World Cups, having represented Argentina 26 times across five editions.

Germany's Miroslav Klose tops the all-time goalscoring charts in World Cups, having scored an incredible 16 goals in 24 games across four consecutive editions from 2002 to 2014.

Egyptian legend Essam El Hadary is the oldest player to have ever featured in a World Cup game. The goalkeeper was 45 years and 161 days old when he participated in Egypt's 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup.

Former Manchester United man Norman Whiteside is the youngest player ever to play a World Cup game. The midfielder was just 17 years and 41 days old when he featured for Northern Ireland in a game against Yugoslavia at the 1982 World Cup.

Pele, Diego Maradona, Zinedine Zidane, Gerd Muller, Roberto Baggio, Ronaldo, Romario, Eusebio, Johan Cruyff, David Villa, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo among others are some of the biggest legends in footballing history who have graced the pitch during World Cups.

The likes of Didier Deschamps, Franz Beckenbauer, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Vicente del Bosque, Vittorio Pozzo, Louis van Gaal, Sven-Goran Eriksson, and Ivica Osim are some of the most accomplished individuals to have managed at the World Cup finals.