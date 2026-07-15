Thomas Tuchel speaks out on relationship with Jude Bellingham after England star's response to 'unfair question' in wake of World Cup quarter-final victory

Tuchel was quick to defend Bellingham’s reaction, noting the physical and emotional toll of a 120-minute knockout match. "What do you expect of a player that just played 120 minutes and gave literally everything if you shorten the comment of his coach, if you don't tell him that 'he was world class,' if you don't tell him that 'he has world class actions,'" Tuchel explained.

"If you just cut all this and tell him 'oh, your coach said you were sloppy' what do you expect? Yeah, of course you get the comment that you get and then you try to blow it up and people try to create misunderstandings and cracks where no cracks are. We come from the same place. We come from being competitive and I am a competitive coach. I push this team to the limit and that was my assessment.

"I think the question was unfair in this moment towards Jude because he cut all the compliments out of my assessment and just asked about the critical points, so I can understand. What do you expect of a player that just gave everything and stands there in front of a microphone in a flash interview?"