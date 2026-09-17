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'This is death' - Thomas Tuchel admits he was 'tortured' by England's World Cup collapse against Argentina and takes blame for tactical failure
A premature retreat
Despite Anthony Gordon firing the Three Lions into the lead, their World Cup dreams unravelled as the South Americans orchestrated a devastating late comeback. The England boss initially attributed the collapse to the squad's inability to retain possession, suggesting it was an inherent flaw in the nation's footballing identity.
However, the manager has now reversed his stance, acknowledging a pivotal tactical misstep on his part. Sensing his players were overwhelmed by the occasion and severely fatigued from a demanding travel schedule across multiple time zones and altitudes, he prematurely shifted to a defensive formation. This retreat ultimately allowed Argentina to dictate proceedings and shatter English hopes.
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'Agony of epic proportions'
Speaking on the FA’s Reflections: England's World Cup Journey documentary, Tuchel revealed the lingering trauma of the defeat. The manager admitted he has not been able to watch the Argentina match in its entirety, only recently reviewing short clips alongside his coaching staff at St George’s Park.
"Agony of epic proportions. I watched the clips with my coaches just last week when we were at SGP," Tuchel stated. "My mind always works forward, forward. Painful. I see it now for the first time from the commentators’ point of view. It’s my scar, the players’ scar, I have to live with it. No-one is hurt more than me. It is torture."
Reflecting on the tactical breakdown, he explained the sheer panic that set in. "We conceded a chance just before the water break. I thought we will not survive. This is death," he admitted. "I thought: ‘OK, let’s change to a back five, a 5-4-1.’ It was too early for that mindset. It was Congo, Miami and Norway and then Mexico and altitude. We were super tired."
A shift in mindset
The Three Lions manager noted a distinct turning point early in the second half, pinpointing a specific challenge as the moment anxiety consumed his ranks despite a strong start.
"You have to have football quality. We prepared so well. I think we did quite well in the first half, it was quite an even match and I felt we were there," Tuchel explained. "But from the start of the second half, I saw a change. The famous tackle of Djed Spence. And it did something to me, it did something to the players and it was a shift in the mindset. We played like we had four minutes left but there was half an hour left.
"We relied on our brotherhood, our mentality. Individual quality. Argentina have that as well - brotherhood, mentality, they bring it all to the table and it means the world to them. Argentina played very, very quickly. They had nothing to lose."
Despite the disappointment, Tuchel highlighted the squad's resilience in securing a third-place finish against France. "You learn as a coach. You have to play as if it is 0-0. That includes me as well," he concluded. "I have a lot of people who want to see my medal. We did not achieve what we wanted. But I am still very proud of what we achieved. These players will come back hungry."
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Road to redemption
England must now channel their World Cup frustrations into a demanding autumn schedule. The Three Lions return to action in September for a crucial UEFA Nations League clash against eventual world champions Spain, followed by an encounter with the Czech Republic.
Tuchel’s men will then continue this marathon international break into October, featuring a highly anticipated fixture against Croatia and a reverse clash with the Czechs. These tests will be vital as the manager looks to refine his tactics and ensure his squad can consistently challenge the continent's elite.
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