'Nobody wants to play' - Thomas Tuchel defends England's semi-final 'achievement' as coach slams World Cup third-place play-off against France

England were condemned to the third-place play-off after a 2-1 defeat to Argentina on Wednesday, and Tuchel was quick to voice his frustration at the requirement to play one more game. The German tactician suggested that the intensity of a World Cup semi-final makes it nearly impossible for players to motivate themselves for a match where the ultimate prize is no longer on the table.

"None of our players and none of the French players want to play this match," Tuchel told reporters following the defeat. "They want to play the final. We gave everything to achieve that. Everyone plays to win the World Cup, but that’s how it is. We have one less day of recovery than France, but we will do it with professionalism."