The U.S. Men's National Team's biggest World Cup game yet will be played without their World Cup breakout star. Cruel? Yes. Controversial? For sure. It's also reality, and for all Mauricio Pochettino says about not chasing it, this is one he has to reckon with by Monday.

Reality dictates that Folarin Balogun will not play the USMNT's Round of 16 clash with Belgium. More specifically, FIFA dictates it. The USMNT striker's red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina means he's suspended for the team's next game. It's a backbreaking blow, and that may be putting it lightly.

Balogun has been the USMNT's most dangerous player this summer. He has probably been their best, too. His three goals lead the team, his runs have brought the U.S. attack to life, and his pressing has been relentless. More than anything, his effort has helped change the trajectory of this team. In truth, there is no replacing all of that.

Pochettino has to try, though, and the good news is that he has options. The next few days will be about weighing the positives and negatives of each before making a final call, one that could define the USMNT's World Cup hopes.

So who could Pochettino turn to in Balogun's place? What does each option bring, and what would the USMNT have to sacrifice to make it work? Here's a look at what Pochettino could do...