'We have to show the correct way' - Folarin Balogun opens up on 'unjust' red card and decision to shake referee's hand

SEATTLE -- Despite the frustration and the emotion, Folarin Balogun felt there was one last thing he had to do.

Moments after the final whistle, still wearing his U.S. Men's National Team training top, he walked over to referee Raphael Claus, looked him in the eye and shook his hand. There was no arguing, no bad blood, no big scene, despite Claus' controversial decision to send Balogun off in the second half. Just one man shaking another man's hand after a soccer game.

Less than an hour earlier, though, one of those men had dramatically altered the other's World Cup. The moment Claus pulled out his red card and showed it to Balogun, the striker's story changed. Up to that point, he had been the USMNT's best player this summer, having already added another goal on the day. Now, because of that red card, the USMNT will head into the biggest game in American soccer history without Balogun to lead the line.

That fact, of course, hurts. Two days after, the emotions are still there for Balogun, in particular. Still, pain isn't an excuse to change who he is, he says. Nor is it a reason for him not to be what he wants to represent.

"You can feel like something unjust has happened to you, but it's not an excuse to be disrespectful or not do the right thing," he said of the handshake. "After every game, I try to shake everyone's hands. This game was no different. The most important thing for me is also to give the correct example to people watching.

"This is something I'm aware of: that the World Cup might be the first time a lot of American viewers are tuning in. It's important just to show people that whatever things happen to you, good or bad, just to continue to be yourself."

Now, though, the page officially turns to Belgium. It controversially turns without Balogun. FIFA confirmed on Friday that Balogun will indeed serve a one-game suspension as a result of his sending off after reviewing the event for further punishment. That was always the likely scenario, particularly given the controversy surrounding the dismissal, which remains a talking point because of the nature of the decision.