Spanish referees get their names back as La Liga scraps 55-year rule brought in to avoid criticism of brutal dictator Francisco Franco

According to Marca, the Spanish Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), under new president Fran Soto, has announced that La Liga referees will now be addressed by their first and last names rather than their two surnames. Until now, officials were referred to by both surnames, such as Soto Grado, Hernandez Hernandez and Sanchez Martínez, but will now revert to using their first name and surname. This change reverses a naming style that began in 1969, during Francisco Franco’s dictatorship, when concerns arose that referee criticism could be mistaken for political statements against the leader.