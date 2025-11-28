Chirayu Parmar

European football writer

📝 Bio: I’m a European football writer with a focus on La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and the stories shaping the continent’s biggest competitions. I began my journey in football media in 2020, contributing to outlets such as Barca Times and The Sports Mania. Beyond journalism, I’ve also worked with sports marketing agencies, managing the social media presence of Premier League clubs in India - an experience that blended content creation with fan engagement at scale. At GOAL, I cover everything from tactical shifts and transfer sagas to the cultural stories that define the modern game. A lifelong FC Barcelona fan, I try to bring the same mix of passion and perspective to my writing that the club bring to their football. I haven’t won any awards just yet, but if staying up until 2am for midweek games counted, I’d have a few medals by now.

⚽ My Football Story: Football has been part of my life for more than a decade, first with a ball at my feet during school days and later with countless hours on EA FC. I still play regularly, even if my first touch doesn’t always agree with me, and dream of one day watching a game at Camp Nou. My love for the sport grew quickly after 2014, with Barcelona becoming the team closest to my heart. Writing about football was the natural next step - if you can’t play alongside Messi, the least you can do is write about him.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:

• Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga coverage with a focus on tactical trends

• Transfer market dynamics and player scouting

• In-depth European football analysis & storytelling

• Fan engagement, digital culture and the global reach of the game

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Barcelona’s incredible 6-1 comeback against PSG in the 2017 Champions League - a night that reminded the world that belief, energy and Camp Nou magic can turn the impossible into reality. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, every neutral had written them off, but what followed was 90 minutes of pure chaos, drama and history. From Neymar’s free-kick to Sergi Roberto’s last-gasp winner, it was the perfect reminder of why we watch football in the first place.

🏆 My all-time XI: 4-3-3, of players I've seen - Manuel Neuer; Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Marcelo; Sergio Busquets, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta; Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.