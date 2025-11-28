Chirayu Parmar

Goal.com
European football writer

📝 Bio: I’m a European football writer with a focus on La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and the stories shaping the continent’s biggest competitions. I began my journey in football media in 2020, contributing to outlets such as Barca Times and The Sports Mania. Beyond journalism, I’ve also worked with sports marketing agencies, managing the social media presence of Premier League clubs in India - an experience that blended content creation with fan engagement at scale. At GOAL, I cover everything from tactical shifts and transfer sagas to the cultural stories that define the modern game. A lifelong FC Barcelona fan, I try to bring the same mix of passion and perspective to my writing that the club bring to their football. I haven’t won any awards just yet, but if staying up until 2am for midweek games counted, I’d have a few medals by now.

My Football Story: Football has been part of my life for more than a decade, first with a ball at my feet during school days and later with countless hours on EA FC. I still play regularly, even if my first touch doesn’t always agree with me, and dream of one day watching a game at Camp Nou. My love for the sport grew quickly after 2014, with Barcelona becoming the team closest to my heart. Writing about football was the natural next step - if you can’t play alongside Messi, the least you can do is write about him.

🎯 Areas of Expertise:
• Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga coverage with a focus on tactical trends
• Transfer market dynamics and player scouting
• In-depth European football analysis & storytelling
• Fan engagement, digital culture and the global reach of the game

🌟 Favourite Footballing Memory: Barcelona’s incredible 6-1 comeback against PSG in the 2017 Champions League - a night that reminded the world that belief, energy and Camp Nou magic can turn the impossible into reality. Trailing 4-0 from the first leg, every neutral had written them off, but what followed was 90 minutes of pure chaos, drama and history. From Neymar’s free-kick to Sergi Roberto’s last-gasp winner, it was the perfect reminder of why we watch football in the first place.

🏆 My all-time XI: 4-3-3, of players I've seen - Manuel Neuer; Dani Alves, Sergio Ramos, Virgil van Dijk, Marcelo; Sergio Busquets, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta; Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

Articles by Chirayu Parmar
  1. Florentino Perez Joan Laporta Real Madrid Barcelona 2025Getty Images
    Real MadridBarcelona

    'Madrid are obsessed with us!' - Laporta fires back at Perez over ‘bribe’ claims

    Barcelona president Joan Laporta has hit out at Florentino Perez after the Real Madrid chief reignited accusations over the Negreira case during his latest assembly speech. Perez linked Barca’s historic success to payments made to the former refereeing vice-president, prompting a fierce response as Laporta accused Madrid of “obsession” and weekly attempts to influence referees in a fiery escalation of the long-running rivalry.

  4. GFX Aitana Bonmati Lionel MessiGetty/GOAL
    A. BonmatiL. Messi

    Messi of women's football? Bonmati responds to comparisons

    Aitana Bonmati is preparing to lead Spain into another major final but insists her historic third Ballon d’Or does not change who she is. The Barcelona Femini midfielder addressed talk of being labelled the Lionel Messi of women’s football, spoke about expectations ahead of the Nations League showdown with Germany, and reflected on how she handles success on and off the pitch.

  5. Luka Modric MilanGetty Images
    L. ModricA. Rabiot

    Modric's childlike love of football amazes Rabiot

    Adrien Rabiot has revealed he is left “amazed” by Luka Modric’s childlike passion for football, praising the 40-year-old midfielder’s impact since joining AC Milan. The Croatian veteran has instantly become the heartbeat of the Rossoneri midfield, and Rabiot says Modric’s energy and love for the game continues to inspire everyone around him.

  6. Serhou Guirassy Borussia Dortmund 2025
    S. GuirassyBorussia Dortmund

    Guirassy 'absolutely' wants to leave Dortmund amid Barca interest

    Serhou Guirassy looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, with his release clause dropping again and Europe’s biggest clubs circling. Barcelona are monitoring the situation closely as they search for a long-term Robert Lewandowski successor. While the striker has ruled out a January exit, internal expectations at Dortmund point toward an inevitable departure at season’s end.

  7. Hansi FlickGetty Images
    H. FlickBarcelona

    Flick lays down transfer demands to Barcelona

    Hansi Flick has outlined Barcelona’s transfer priorities for 2026, urging the club to reinforce three key positions as the squad’s shortcomings become impossible to ignore. The German coach has aligned with sporting director Deco on the need for a left-footed centre-back, a new winger and a long-term No.9, as Barca look to regain competitiveness after recent setbacks in La Liga and the Champions League.

  8. FBL-EUR-CHL-OLYMPIAKOS-REAL MADRIDAFP
    K. MbappeReal Madrid

    Mbappe mocks Olympiacos fans for 'bad' French accent

    Kylian Mbappe delivered a devastating four-goal performance to drag Real Madrid past Olympiacos in a chaotic 4-3 Champions League win and then mocked the home supporters for heckling him in “bad French” during the warm-up. The forward went on to score four goals as the Spanish giants edged past their counterparts in Greece on Wednesday.

  10. TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-TOTTENHAMAFP
    VitinhaParis Saint-Germain

    Vitinha discovers 'psychological' secret after first-ever hat-trick

    Vitinha produced the performance of his life as Paris Saint-Germain beat Tottenham 5-3 in a wild Champions League encounter at the Parc des Princes. The midfielder scored his first-ever career hat-trick, inspiring a comeback after PSG trailed twice on the night. With the French champions closing in on a top-eight league-phase finish, the win underlined Vitinha’s growing influence in Luis Enrique’s project.

  1. Getafe CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
    D. SimeoneAtletico Madrid

    Watch out Arsenal! Simeone picks Champions League’s 'strongest' team

    Diego Simeone has stirred the Champions League conversation by boldly naming Inter as the competition’s “strongest team” even after Atletico Madrid edged them with a dramatic 93rd-minute winner at the Wanda Metropolitano. The Argentine’s remarks come as Arsenal maintain a perfect record in the tournament, adding further intrigue to a campaign where momentum, form and perceptions are shifting every week.

  3. Atletico de Madrid v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport
    C. ChivuInter

    Chivu admits Inter plan 'didn't work' in Atletico defeat

    Inter’s perfect Champions League run came to a sudden halt as Atletico Madrid secured a dramatic 93rd-minute winner through Jose Maria Gimenez. Still bruised from their derby loss to AC Milan, Inter faded late and paid the price, with Cristian Chivu admitting fatigue, failed substitutions and a game plan that “didn’t work” in a night that exposed deeper problems for the Nerazzurri.

  6. FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEIPZIG-BREMENAFP
    ArsenalLiverpool

    Arsenal & Liverpool monitoring RB Leipzig star

    Arsenal and Liverpool have stepped up their interest in RB Leipzig’s rising midfielder Assan Ouedraogo, with both clubs sending scouts to watch the 19-year-old in recent weeks. Already on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea, the German international’s surge in form and long-term potential has made him one of Europe’s most closely monitored young talents.

  8. Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport
    M. VerrattiBoca Juniors

    Verratti in line for Herrera & Cavani reunion as new club consider offer

    Marco Verratti could be set for a stunning reunion with former Paris Saint-Germain teammates Edinson Cavani, Ander Herrera and Leandro Paredes, with Boca Juniors exploring an ambitious move for the Italian midfielder. With the 33-year-old looking to leave Al Duhail and Boca preparing for a high-profile Libertadores return in 2026, president Juan Roman Riquelme has quietly opened the door to a sensational transfer.

