‘Special’ Rayan Cherki backed to become Ballon d’Or winner as Man City playmaker reminds Bacary Sagna of a Brazilian ‘showman’

Sagna believes Cherki’s playing style sets him apart from many modern academy graduates, particularly because of the flair and freedom in his game.

"Cherki is special," Sagna admitted. "You can tell by the way he plays he is a showman. He’s entertaining the whole crowd! He is the type of player you go to the stadium to watch, to be able to witness this level of talent. He’s just a joy to watch. He's creative, very natural, and I like that he’s always playing with a smile. He's the type of technical player that can unlock situations, which not many players are able to do."

"You can see he’s from the street by the way he plays. He reminds me of the Brazilian players with the ability to dribble, play and have a good touch. I'm a lover of street football players because it's pure natural skill. I think he can definitely win the Ballon D’or in the future and he’s still got time on his side as he’s still very young."