‘Brilliant love-hate relationship’ between Rayan Cherki & Pep Guardiola as Man City cult hero explains why ‘cheeky’ playmaker boasts ‘scary’ potential

Speaking in association with MrQ, Dickov told GOAL when asked about Cherki and the freedom to express themselves that such talents need to be afforded: “Generally, for all what people are saying, I think there's this brilliant love-hate relationship with Pep and Cherki.

“I think he absolutely loves him and he drives him absolutely crazy at the same time, because he's that good at what he does. And he's that cheeky with it that he can't help but love him, and know that he's a game-changer at the same time.

“What I think Pep loves about him the most is not his ability. I think it's the one question mark against Rayan Cherki - if you speak to people in Ligue 1 or French journalists, it was his work rate and maybe his attitude. He's working as hard as anybody.

“I think he knows that to even have a sniff of being in this Manchester City team under Pep Guardiola, first and foremost he's got to work his socks off. I think that's what Pep loves the most about him.

“He's Maverick-style, he's always going to drive Pep mad, because Pep wants control. I think sometimes Rayan Cherki, you don't know what control is because you don't know what he's going to do next, but that element of surprise that he's got and that quality to win the big games, is incredible.

“But in the big games as well, it's OK beating three or four players against lesser teams or in games that don't really matter, but to do it on the big stage with the quality that he's got is fantastic. Then you look at his age, he's 22 years old. Where he is now, with the levels, and where he could get to, it's scary really.”