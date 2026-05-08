Next Manchester City manager odds: Maresca waits in the wings

Guardiola has publicly maintained that he plans to complete his two-year contract. Will City’s hierarchy seek a mutual exit this summer for a new era?

Next Manchester City Manager Market Odds Enzo Maresca 1/2 Pep Guardiola 2/1 Xabi Alonso 12/1 Luis Enrique 20/1 Vincent Kompany 20/1 Cesc Fabregas 25/1

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Everything points to Enzo Maresca as it stands

Media reports have intensified lately, suggesting that Guardiola is prepared to step down this summer, to be replaced by Enzo Maresca. These reports suggest that City’s senior hierarchy are fully aware of Guardiola’s intentions, despite him publicly stating that he has a year remaining on his contract.

The direction of travel is that Maresca, Guardiola’s former assistant, would replace the Spaniard to start the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Guardiola has previously described Maresca as the ‘best manager in the world’. Maresca did a tremendous job with Leicester City, steering them back into the Premier League after winning the Championship. However, his time as Chelsea manager ended abruptly, despite winning the Europa Conference League and a Club World Cup.

With City’s ownership group seeking continuity and familiarity after Guardiola’s likely exit, Maresca does offer both in spades. The Italian is justifiably the right figure to be the favourite in the Next Manchester City Manager betting market as it stands.

Could Pep have a change of heart?

According to the betting markets, there is a 33% chance that Guardiola will change his mind and stay as boss next season. It's not beyond the realms of possibility that the Spaniard wants to go out on a high.

If City fail to secure the PL title, Guardiola may fancy one final attempt at clinching a seventh PL winner's medal.

Nevertheless, Guardiola is a man of principles. If he has suggested this summer is the right time to leave, it's difficult to imagine him changing his mind.

City are said to have held talks with Alonso

Xabi Alonso is currently a free agent, having left Real Madrid in January 2026. After four months out of the game, Alonso’s representatives are said to have met with City to discuss a potential deal to replace Guardiola.

After Alonso’s stunning work with Bayer Leverkusen and a fair period at the Real Madrid helm, he is keen to return to club management.

Alonso's links to Guardiola during his time at Bayern Munich also make him a credible candidate. If Pep is asked to recommend prospective suitors for his position, his compatriot will surely be high up the list.

Could City tempt Luis Enrique away from the Parc des Princes?

If Luis Enrique wins back-to-back Champions League titles this summer, is Guardiola's former Barcelona teammate a credible contender?

Enrique has developed a cohesive, swashbuckling PSG side after the departure of Mbappe, Messi, and co. His focus on intense pressing and unrelenting attacks would suit the current City team down to the ground.

With 18 major trophies landed as manager of Barcelona and PSG, Enrique is one of the most decorated bosses in European football. If City want a manager that can cope with the demands of winning trophies year in, year out, Enrique could yet be the best option.

His contract with PSG expires next summer, so there is a chance City could also appoint him for a relatively low fee.

Legendary player Kompany would find it hard to say no to City

Although the betting markets rate the chance of Vincent Kompany being Guardiola's replacement at only 5%, it's not impossible.

Kompany has repeatedly stated that his heart lies at the Etihad Stadium. Despite the great job he’s doing with Bayern, if City approached him this summer, he’d find it hard to spurn their advances.

Kompany's destiny is to manage City someday. However, many think that it's unlikely to happen in the coming months. It would be a tough act for Kompany to follow in Guardiola's footsteps.

Fabregas remains an intriguing outsider

Previous media reports have suggested that Fabregas is on a three-man shortlist to replace Guardiola. That's why the Spaniard appears to offer value in the Next Man City Manager market at a probability of only 4%.

Fabregas' great work at Como has not gone unnoticed at the Etihad Stadium. He has established Como with the best defensive record in Serie A this season. There is still a chance that Como can force their way into Champions League qualification contention.

There will surely be a ceiling to Como's potential, though, and City would represent a big step up the managerial ladder for the 38-year-old.

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