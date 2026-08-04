Vitek is set to leave Manchester United after a six-year spell, with Middlesbrough in advanced talks to secure the young shot-stopper. According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are in advanced talks to send Vitek to the Riverside Stadium.

The club will reportedly insert both a sell-on clause and a buy-back option into the agreement, though no specific transfer fee has been disclosed yet. The move comes after Carrick left Vitek on the bench during Manchester United's 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday, dropping a massive hint regarding his future. Vitek had previously started the first two pre-season friendlies before this glaring omission.