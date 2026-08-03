Real Madrid duo and Al-Hilal's target: United torn between 8 targets before the transfer window closes

Manchester United are gearing up for decisive weeks in the transfer market. Manager Michael Carrick wants fresh faces before the new Premier League season kicks off and his side return to the Champions League, with the window closing on 2 September.

According to talkSPORT, the club are pressing on with their interest in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, even though his club are holding out for more than £75 million. They are also keeping tabs on Bournemouth's Tyler Adams. A deal for Alex Scott, however, is off, killed by his club's financial demands of between £80 and £100 million.

Real Madrid duo

Aurélien Tchouaméni tops the list, despite closing in on a new contract at Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga remains another option after intermediaries offered him around a number of Premier League clubs, though his injury record and hefty price tag could complicate any move.

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Newcastle full-back Lewis Hall is another target the club continue to track. He is believed to be open to a switch, and an offer worth £60 million could test his club's resolve.

Arsenal talent and Al-Hilal target

Myles Lewis-Skelly has also caught United's eye. His ability to play in midfield and at left-back appeals, though the Arsenal are reluctant to let him go.

Up front, Everton's Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye stands out thanks to his versatility. His club want £75 million, and interest from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal could complicate matters further.

Crystal Palace winger Ismaïla Sarr is also on the radar after a stunning campaign in which he scored 21 goals in 45 matches. His club, though, want to keep him.

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