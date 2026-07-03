'The squad's wrong!' - Ex-England star tears into 'arrogant' Thomas Tuchel after 'concerning' World Cup display vs DR Congo

Butt said Tuchel's determination to stick to his own methods is both a strength and a potential weakness. While acknowledging that winning would silence criticism, he questioned the manager's refusal to consider outside opinions.

"He does what he wants in the sense that he doesn't care about the media, the fans. He's just stubborn in his own way," Butt explained. "If they win it like this no one's going to care. He’d be knighted, he’d be a god. However, it's just a bit concerning.

"But he just seems like the kind of manager who's stubborn, arrogant in a way that he's just doing what he wants to do. It is a good thing as well, it's not a bad thing as a manager. He’s got a plan and is sticking to it, and he doesn't care what the noise is around him."

He also criticised England's squad selection, insisting Tuchel omitted players capable of changing tight matches.

"I don't care what anyone says, the squad's wrong," he added. "Deep down he'll never admit it but he'll know that he should have taken Trent Alexander-Arnold, 100%. He'll know with 15 minutes left at 0-0, he'll have looked at the bench and wish he would have had a Phil Foden or a Cole Palmer on the bench. If he doesn't win it he's going to get severely criticised, severely. I just don't understand a lot of his decisions. It's a bit of a mess."